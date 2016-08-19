(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (LT IDRs) of Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)
and Export Import
Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM) at 'A-', and upgraded the LT IDR
of Hong Leong
Bank Berhad (HLBB) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The ratings are on
Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
Fitch expects slower economic conditions in Malaysia and other
key Asian markets
to persist over the next one to two years amid weak external
demand and low
commodity prices. We believe asset-quality risks will continue
to build in such
an environment, although the extent of deterioration in the
Malaysian banks'
credit portfolios will depend on their respective sector and
regional exposures.
The Outlook on Maybank's ratings has been revised to Stable from
Negative,
reflecting Fitch's view that accommodative policy measures over
the last several
months should help cushion slowing economic growth in Malaysia
and Maybank's
other key markets, and more stable financial markets have
reduced the
uncertainty to the bank's overall credit profile relative to a
year ago.
Asset-quality pressures remain, but are more adequately
counterbalanced by
Maybank's loss-absorption capacity in the form of an improved
capital buffer, as
well as its healthy core earnings generation and sound access to
capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) - MAYBANK AND HLBB
Maybank's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its
market-leading franchise in
Malaysia, reasonably stable asset quality backed by a robust
risk framework,
diversified earnings sources, disciplined funding and liquidity
management as
well as improved capital buffers. The banking group's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio improved to 14.6% at end-March 2016 from 12.9% at
end-March 2015
(fully-loaded CET1 ratio end-March 2016: 12.4%; end-March 2015:
10.6%) due to
continued capital retention through solid earnings and the
bank's ongoing
dividend reinvestment scheme.
Maybank's gross impaired loan ratio rose to 2.1% at end-March
2016 (end-2014:
1.5%) in large part due to deterioration in its offshore
exposures in Indonesia,
Singapore and Greater China. Loan-loss coverage fell to around
70% of impaired
loans (end-2014: 96%) concurrently. We see continued
asset-quality risks amid
sluggish regional growth, but believe that such risks are likely
to remain
manageable for the bank in light of its stable and diverse
revenue base,
adequate risk controls and strengthened capitalisation.
The upgrade of HLBB's IDRs and VR reflects its strengthened
capitalisation, as
well as its long-standing prudent risk appetite, sound
asset-quality track
record, and stable funding and liquidity profile. The bank's
gross impaired-loan
ratio remained low at 0.8% at end-March 2016, and loan-loss
provisions of 127%
of impaired loans provided further protection against potential
credit slippage.
Importantly, the bank's FCC ratio strengthened to 15.0% at
end-March 2016 from
12.7% at end-June 2015 following a MYR3bn rights issue in
December 2015.
The Stable Outlook on HLBB's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
its existing
strengths are likely to be preserved in the medium term, despite
the domestic
economic challenges.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs) - MAYBANK
AND HLBB
Maybank's and HLBB's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's expectation of
a high
probability of sovereign support for both banks, if needed.
Fitch believes that Maybank is of extremely high domestic
systemic importance
given its large local deposit base (around 18% of Malaysia
system-wide deposits)
and indirect state ownership through various state-owned funds.
This drives the
bank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB'.
HLBB's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic
importance as the
fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 9% of
system-wide deposits.
DEBT RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB
The senior notes of Maybank and HLBB are rated at the same level
as the banks'
respective IDRs. This is because the notes constitute direct,
unconditional and
unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all
their other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Maybank's legacy Basel II-compliant subordinated notes are rated
one notch below
the VR, reflecting their subordinated status relative to claims
from senior
unsecured creditors, and the absence of any going-concern
loss-absorption
mechanism.
Maybank's Basel II-compliant hybrid securities are rated four
notches below the
VR, to reflect the deep subordination status of the securities
and the presence
of going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms, but also look-back
provisions in
the optional dividend deferral.
IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT -
MEXIM
MEXIM's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that there
is an extremely
high probability of sovereign support for the policy bank. This
premise also
drives MEXIM's Support Rating Floor and LT IDR of 'A-', which
are equalised with
the LT IDR of the Malaysian sovereign. MEXIM's senior debt is
rated at the same
level as its IDR, reflecting their senior unsecured status.
MEXIM is a development financial institution with a specific
mandate to finance
and support Malaysian export and import activities and overseas
projects.
Fitch's extremely high expectation of sovereign support for the
bank is derived
from its unique policy role, the Malaysian sovereign's full
ownership of the
bank largely through the Minister of Finance, Inc. and past
instances of support
for the bank through capital injections and government funding
facilities.
MEXIM is small in relation to Malaysia's GDP and its domestic
banking system,
suggesting that the sovereign is likely to be able to support
the bank if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) - MAYBANK AND HLBB
The ratings on Maybank and HLBB are unlikely to be upgraded in
the near term, as
their LT IDRs are already at the same level as that of Malaysian
sovereign and
in light of today's upgrade of HLBB.
Negative rating action may occur if recent improvements in the
banks' capital
positions are not maintained, or if their risk appetites
increase significantly
- such as through excessive loan growth and mergers and
acquisitions - with no
corresponding increase in loss-absorption buffers. The banks'
rating profiles
would also come under pressure if the economic cycle were to
worsen materially,
to an extent that asset quality and earnings significantly
deteriorate and the
banks' capitalisation, funding or liquidity positions weaken.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS) - MAYBANK
AND HLBB
The SRs and SRFs of Maybank and HLBB are sensitive to any change
in the
sovereign's ability or propensity to provide extraordinary
support to the banks.
This could arise from a change in the sovereign ratings or the
introduction of
senior debt bail-in requirements in line with developments in
other
jurisdictions globally, although Fitch views the latter to be
less likely for
the Malaysian banks in the near term.
DEBT RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB
The ratings on the banks' senior notes are sensitive to changes
in their
respective IDRs, while the ratings on Maybank's Basel II
subordinated notes and
hybrid securities are dependent on changes in the bank's VR.
IDR, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT - MEXIM
MEXIM's ratings are sensitive to perceived changes in the
sovereign's ability or
willingness to provide support to the bank. The ratings should
move in tandem
with the sovereign's ratings, barring any reassessment of the
sovereign's
propensity to support the bank.
MEXIM's ratings may also be notched downwards from the
sovereign's if Fitch
believes that the sovereign's propensity to support the bank has
diminished.
This may occur with a reduction of its policy role or a decrease
in the
sovereign's stake in the bank. However, we do not view such
scenarios as likely
in the near to medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Maybank
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Revised to Stable
from Negative
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Negative
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'
- Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+'
HLBB
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Senior debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
MEXIM
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
