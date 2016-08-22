(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 22 (Fitch) China-based Country Garden Holdings
Co. Ltd.'s
(BB+/Stable) latest results show that the developer is building
up its land
reserves aggressively to pursue strong sales growth in the next
two years, Fitch
Ratings says. The company's land acquisitions have pushed up
leverage, but Fitch
expects the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory to remain at
40%-45%; below
the level where the agency will consider taking negative rating
action.
Country Garden's total contracted sales (includes contracted
sales from the
company and its subsidiaries, as well as its joint ventures and
associates) of
CNY125.1bn and land acquisition rate of 40.9% for the six months
to June 2016
were at historic highs. The company's land acquisition rate, as
measured by the
ratio of land premium paid to attributable contracted sales, for
1H16 was up
from 31.1% in 2015 and 17.15% in 2014. Its land replenishing
ratio, as measured
by attributable gross floor area (GFA) acquired to attributable
contracted sales
GFA, of 2.8x for 1H16 and 1.8x in 2015 were up sharply from 1x
in 2014.
Country Garden acquired around 43.85 million square metres (sqm)
of attributable
GFA for about CNY72.83bn in total in 1H16. This is 14% more than
its full-year
land acquisitions in 2015, which amounted to 38.21 million sqm
of attributable
GFA at total cost of CNY55.95bn.
The sharp increase in acquisitions signals Country Garden's
bullish outlook for
the Chinese property market for the next 12-24 months. Over 70%
of the land
acquired in 1H16 is in the Pearl River Delta (PRD) and Yangtze
River Delta
(YRD), which should provide healthy profit margins. Country
Garden continued to
solidify its market leadership in Guangzhou, with 42% of value
of land acquired
in the southern province. Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces and
Shanghai city
together accounted for 26% of land acquired and Guangxi and
Anhui provinces
around 4.4-5% each.
The sharply higher contracted sales in 1H16 will translate to
cash inflow of
CNY105.1bn, which will be used together with an increase in net
debt to support
Country Garden's large land bank acquisitions. Contracted sales
of CNY125.1bn in
1H16 are 89% of its total contracted sales of CNY140.2bn for
full-year 2015. The
company raised its 2016 total contracted sales target by 31% to
CNY220bn from
the original target of CNY168bn. Country Garden has around
CNY907.8bn of
saleable resources for 2H16 onwards, of which 24% are aimed at
customers in
Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.
Country Garden's leverage rose to around 45% at end-1H16 from
around 40% at
end-2015. Fitch expects net debt to stay around CNY70bn-95bn in
2016 and
leverage to remain at 40%-45% as the company continues to add to
its land bank.
In addition, its operating cash flow will remain negative or
marginally neutral.
The strong contracted sales pushed the churn rate, as measured
by total debt to
contracted sales, to 1.4x at end-June 2016 from 1.1x in
end-2015.
Country Garden's EBITDA margins stabilised at around 14.8% in
June 2016 from a
historical low of 13.8% in December 2015. Fitch expects the
EBITDA margin to
continue to improve to 15%-16% for full-year 2016 due to
recognition of
contracted sales with wider margins and rising average selling
prices.
