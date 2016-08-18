(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) This rating action
commentary replaces the
version published on 4 May 2016. It clarifies that Fitch has
withdrawn the
Expected Rating assigned to the class B notes upon transaction
announcement as
the notes were not issued on the closing date.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Car ABS 2016-2 AG's
asset-backed class A notes
the following final rating:
EUR300m Class A notes, due April 2026: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes: 'AA(EXP)sf' withdrawn as the notes were not
issued on the closing
date
EUR101.7m subordinated loan, due April 2026: not rated
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables
originated to
Swiss companies and individuals by AMAG Leasing AG (ALAG). The
transaction
portfolio almost exclusively comprises lease contracts backed by
vehicles of the
VW group.
The class A and B notes are denominated in Swiss francs and pay
fixed interest
annually during a four-year revolving period. The notes' coupons
will double
when the transaction enters amortisation. Since the receivables
also pay fixed
interest in francs, there are no interest rate or currency
mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securitised lease payments include the residual value (RV)
at contract
maturity. The RV portion can increase up to 52.5% of the overall
pool during the
replenishment period. Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual
RV to the
issuer. However, a dealer default would expose the issuer to the
risk of RV
losses when used vehicle prices decline. Fitch assumes 'AAA' RV
losses of 19.7%
and 'AAA' instalment losses of 5.9%.
The securitised portfolio comprises almost exclusively VW
vehicles. The share of
vehicles reported as affected by VW's nitrogen oxide (NOx)
emission test
manipulation can increase up to 15% of the pool balance during
the revolving
period. Fitch applied a reduction of 10% to the base case
recovery rate and RV
base case sales proceeds to address the potential impact on used
car prices.
Fitch considers the risk of a pool migration towards more
high-risk
characteristics during the revolving period as moderate, as
replenishment
criteria are close to the initial pool's attributes.
Nevertheless, the
replenishment period exposes investors to an increased risk of
adverse economic
developments and a decline in used car prices, as considered in
Fitch's stressed
default and recovery expectations.
ALAG also services the portfolio from closing. A replacement
servicer
facilitator is contracted and will use best efforts to appoint a
substitute
servicer should ALAG fail to perform its duties. The available
reserves provide
adequate liquidity to bridge the time required to find a
replacement servicer if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various
scenarios, including
an increase in the base case default rate or a decrease in the
base case
recovery rate for the portfolio, combined with an increase in
market value
stresses for used vehicles returned at lease contract maturity.
The
model-implied sensitivities indicate that a joint increase in
the base case
default rate and market value stresses by 50%, together with a
decrease in the
base case recovery rate by 50%, may result in a downgrade of the
class A notes
to 'AAsf'
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The transaction features a revolving period of up to four years.
During the
replenishment phase, the issuer will apply collections from the
receivables
portfolio to purchase additional assets from ALAG, subject to
certain
replenishment criteria being met.
The initial pool totals CHF386.6m and comprises 12,289 leases to
11,969
customers. RVs represent 39% of the initial pool. The portfolio
is well
distributed across Switzerland and shows no significant
single-lessee
concentrations, with the largest 10 customers having a total
share of 0.54%.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
Fitch received a third party assessment conducted on the asset
portfolio
information prior to transaction announcement.
DATA ADEQUACY
At the last operational review, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of ALAG's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio. Fitch was also provided with the volume of vehicles
in the pool
affected by VW's alleged emission manipulation. Overall, Fitch's
assessment of
the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating
analysis
according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that
it is adequately
reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Line-by-line information on the transaction portfolio,
including pool
stratifications.
- Origination volumes since the beginning of 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles, and detailed
origination characteristics such as the development of
loan-to-value ratios and
contractual RV bands.
- Dynamic, quarterly delinquency data from January 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
- Static, quarterly default and recovery vintages since the
beginning of 2009
for all sub-portfolio combinations of private/commercial lessees
and new/used
vehicles.
- Dynamic, quarterly prepayment data from January 2009 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
Fitch has also used performance data from Fitch-rated Swiss peer
transactions,
and from peer originators in its analysis to supplement the data
provided by the
originator.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendix that accompanies the new issue report, available at
www.fitchratings.com. In addition, please refer to the special
report
"Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured
Finance Transactions" dated 2 March 2016 available on the Fitch
website.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Adrian Pfaff-Seiler, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 259
Committee Chairperson
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 117
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
