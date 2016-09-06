(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 7M16
here
MOSCOW, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 August 2016, as well as changes
during July 2016
and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 7M16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in July 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally increased by RUB665bn (1.8%),
but after
adjusting for 4% rouble depreciation against the US dollar grew
by a smaller
RUB103bn (0.3%). The growth was mainly in state-related banks,
including
Sberbank (RUB58bn, 0.5%), Rusag (RUB32bn, 2.2%) and Gazprombank
(RUB20bn, 0.6%).
Moderate growth was also reported by Otkritie (RUB33bn, 1.6%)
and Credit Bank of
Moscow (RUB43bn, 5.4%), while notable decreases were reported at
Promsvyazbank
(RUB36bn, -4.6%) and B&N Bank (RUB21bn, -16.9%).
Retail loans nominally grew by RUB52bn (0.5%), or by a lower
RUB40bn after
adjusting for currency moves. The adjusted growth was mainly in
Sberbank
(RUB15bn, 0.4%) and VTB group (RUB24bn, 1.3%). Among specialised
retail banks
only Tinkoff and Rencredit saw loan growth, of 2.3% and 1.3%
respectively, and
Orient Express was stable, while others (Home Credit, Russian
Standard and OTP)
deleveraged by 1%-3%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB229bn (0.5%), but decreased by RUB558bn after adjusting
for exchange rate
effects, which included a RUB752bn (-2.8%) contraction of
corporate accounts and
RUB194bn (0.9%) growth of retail funding. Fitch believes the
outflow of
corporate funding probably resulted from a seasonal spike in
dividend payments
by Russian corporates (e.g. Rosneft paid RUB124bn in July and
Gazprom announced
RUB187bn in June) and tax payments. Corporate accounts
contracted mainly in
Sberbank (RUB240bn, -3.4%), Gazprombank (RUB301bn, -10%), Rusag
(RUB99bn, -8.2%)
and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB89bn, -8.1%). Retail funding
growth was even
across the sector.
State funding nominally increased by RUB50bn (1.1%), or by
RUB14bn (0.3%) after
adjusting for exchange rate moves. The latter figure consists of
RUB19bn and
RUB41bn of repayments to, respectively, Central Bank of Russia
(CBR) and Minfin,
borrowings of RUB57bn from regional and federal budgets and a
further RUB17bn in
loans from other government entities. Although the sector's CBR
funding remained
almost stable, there were some material reshufflings, as
Otkrytie repaid
RUB103bn (of which RUB48bn was in FX, resulting in a reduction
of its
outstanding usage of CBR FX repo to USD11bn at 1 August), while
Gazprombank
borrowed RUB166bn, most likely to compensate a large corporate
account outflow.
We expect the repayment of CBR funding to return in 2H16 after a
temporary halt
in July driven by a large and seasonal outflow of corporate
accounts. The CBR
will likely continue rouble issuance in exchange for foreign
currency in
government reserve funds, as these are used to finance the
budget deficit (CBR
issued RUB0.8trn in 1H16 and the total issuance in 2016 could
exceed RUB2trn).
The resulting shift to liquidity surplus in the banking sector
creates inflation
risks, which forced the CBR to make three increases in reserve
requirements (one
effective from March, the second from July and the third from
August) sufficient
to absorb about RUB0.6trn-RUB0.8trn of liquidity from the
banking sector. The
CBR also started short-term deposit auctions in August to absorb
excess
liquidity and is considering other sterilisation options such as
the issuance of
bonds to banks.
The sector reported a RUB62bn net profit in July (9.7%
annualised ROAE), of
which Sberbank earned RUB46bn (21%) and Alfa-bank RUB14bn (78%,
largely due to
FX revaluation gains). A significant loss was shown by VTB's
BM-Bank (RUB21bn,
-37% of end-June equity), mainly due to a spike in loan
impairment charges.
Among specialised retail banks, Tinkoff, OTP and Home Credit
reported monthly
profits equal to 1%-3% of end-June equity, Rencredit was
slightly above
break-even, while Russian Standard and Orient Express had losses
equal to about
1% of equity.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios decreased by
10bps-20bps due to
inflation of FX-denominated risk-weighted assets stemming from
rouble
depreciation. The average core tier 1 (N1.1) and tier 1 (N1.2)
ratios were,
respectively, 8.1% and 8.4% (required minimums of 4.5% and 6%),
and the total
capital ratio (N1.0) was 12.4% (minimum 8%).
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
future profits) of
41 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those
not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses
equal to less than 5% of loans, and five could absorb less than
1%. The five
banks are VTB24, IBA-Moscow, UBRIR, Moscow Industrial Bank and
Asian-Pacific.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
