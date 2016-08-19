(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) Remedies listed in the Competition &
Markets
Authority's (CMA) final report on the UK's retail banking market
could lead to a
slow but steady erosion of profitability at the major UK banks,
says Fitch
Ratings. But the initiative depends on customers being
comfortable sharing
sensitive financial information with other banks and third
parties, which could
represent a major barrier.
The remedies hinge on using technology to ensure that customers
get the best
deal, implying a loss of revenue for the banks. For example,
several of the
CMA's remedies are directed at making sure customers can either
reduce or avoid
overdraft charges, which the CMA says bring in one-third of
total revenue
generated by retail banking activities in the UK.
UK current account holders are already able to 'switch' their
account between
banks in seven days by using the Current Account Switch Service
(CASS), in place
since September 2013. CASS was set up by the UK government to
improve
competition, but switching rates remain relatively low. In 2015,
only around one
million customers, equivalent to 3% of current account holders,
used CASS.
Data from BACS indicates that some banks that have featured in
the 'Best Buy'
tables for deposits have seen significant inflows of accounts
from the switching
service, notably Santander UK which until recently was offering
an interest rate
of 3% on its 123 account. This suggests customers tend to switch
to accounts
which pay better, eroding bank profitability.
CMA research indicates that many customers do not believe they
would see much
benefit from moving banks and/or are relatively satisfied with
their bank. On
the other hand, some banks are gaining new customers by offering
incentives,
while losing existing customers who provide them with free
funds. There is no
detailed breakdown, but indications are that even if banks do
not lose customers
on a net basis, they are gaining customers at a cost.
But provided customers adapt, agree to share information and
become more
comfortable with using mobile telephone apps to conduct their
financial
transactions, the CMA's plans to develop an open Application
Programming
Interface (API) standard could stimulate competition among banks
and improve
customers' ability to compare service levels. A survey conducted
by the British
Bankers' Association found that usage of apps is far higher than
internet
banking for a growing number of customers, suggesting that
customers might be
open to the CMA's new ideas.
Lenders will also be able to use information shared by SMEs to
conduct their own
credit analysis of the companies and this could result in
cheaper loans and
services for small businesses. Competition for business loans is
low in the UK,
with 90% of SMEs getting their loans from their main bank.
The structure of the UK banking sector - dominated by a small
number of large
banks - means that it will likely take time before the CMA
initiative affects
pricing and profitability. Performance indicators reported by UK
banks compare
favourably to those of EU peers operating in highly fragmented
markets, such as
Germany.
The CMA says that the ability to share transaction data should
be up and running
by early 2018. Developing the API is complex and expensive - the
report
highlights estimates of between GBP2bn and GBP10bn. The
timetable could slip,
but the introduction of initiatives likely to reduce
profitability at larger UK
banks adds to pressure on net interest margins, which are likely
to be squeezed
by low base rates.
If the CMA remedies do contribute to an erosion of profitability
reported by UK
banks over time, this could be credit negative for the sector
because it would
reduce banks' ability to generate internal capital.
The CMA report was published on 9 August.
