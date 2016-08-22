(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Modern
Land (China) Co., Limited's (Modern Land) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also upgraded Modern Land's senior unsecured rating and the
ratings on all
outstanding bonds to 'B+' from 'B', with Recovery Rating at
'RR4'.
The upgrade is supported by Fitch's view that Modern Land can
sustain
attributable contracted sales of above CNY10bn from 2016. This
is supported by
its land replenishment strategy of maintaining quality land
reserves in Tier 1
and 2 cities equivalent to two to three years of sales.
Maintaining a low land
reserve lowers the asset carry burden and allows Modern Land to
maintain a lower
leverage than its peers. The company's strong liquidity and its
lower funding
costs also support the rating. Modern Land's rating is mainly
constrained by its
small scale as well as possible earnings fluctuations resulting
from volatile
conditions of the land market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fast Expansion, Larger Scale: Modern Land's reported contracted
sales increased
by more than 70% yoy to CNY7.5bn in 1H16. We expect the company
to achieve its
CNY15bn reported contracted sales target for the full year based
on Modern
Land's project pipeline in 2H16. Fitch expects Modern Land's
attributable
contracted sales to increase in the double digits each year in
the next two
years to stay above CNY10bn, supported by more than CNY40bn of
attributable
saleable resources, by Fitch's estimate.
Improving but Small Land Bank: Modern Land's land bank has
strengthened after it
extended coverage to more Tier 1 and 2 cities since 2014.
Although Xiantao and
Dongdaihe, two Tier 4 cities in China, continue to account for
45% of Modern
Land's attributable land bank by area; Tier 1 cities like
Beijing and Shanghai,
and Tier 2 cities like Hefei, Changsha, and Suzhou account for
more than 60% of
Modern Land's existing saleable resources.
However, Modern Land's land bank remains small and is the main
obstacle to
expansion. Its attributable available-for-sale land bank was
merely 2.4 million
square metres (sqm) in gross floor area (GFA) at end-June 2016,
compared with
attributable sales GFA of 625,000 sqm in 1H16. The land bank is
enough for less
than two years of sales. Modern Land is tapping new land
acquisition channels to
boost its land reserves, including seeking more M&A deals,
collaborating with
governments on green housing, and cooperating with asset
management firms. Fitch
will not consider further positive rating action until the
company is able to
sustain a larger land bank.
Margin to Recover: Modern Land's gross profit margin (GPM)
dropped to only 19%
in 1H16, mainly due to the low-margin projects and social
housing projects
delivered in Beijing, Nanchang and Changsha. Fitch expects
Modern Land's 2H16
GPM to revert to 20%. Future project GPMs are also likely to
remain at between
20% and 25%.
Low Leverage, Disciplined Financial Policy: Modern Land's
leverage continued to
be controlled and comparable with 'B+'-rated peers in 1H16.
Leverage rose to 26%
in 1H16 from 22% in 2014, driven by increased pressure to
replenish quality land
bank and the shift towards higher-tier cities. Fitch expects
Modern Land's
leverage to remain below 40% until the company materially
increases its land
reserves relative to its sales..
Sufficient Liquidity, Lower Funding Cost: Modern Land's
liquidity remains
healthy with total cash of CNY5.7bn, compared with short-term
debt of CNY3.5bn
as of end-June 2016. Modern Land managed to significantly lower
its funding cost
to 8.4% in 1H16 from 10.5% in 2015, after the completion of a
CNY1bn five-year
onshore bond issuance in 1H16 at a 6.4% coupon rate. Fitch
expects the lower
borrowing cost to partially offset a lower GPM level and
strengthen Modern
Land's credit profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales of CNY10bn in 2016, CNY12bn in
2017, CNY15bn in
2018 and CNY18bn in 2019
- New land investment to maintain land bank at two years' worth
of gross
contracted sales
- Average selling price to increase around 10% each year to
reflect the higher
cost of recently acquired land
- Construction cost per square meter of around CNY3,000-4,000 in
2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY20bn
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 30% (1H16: 25.9%)
- Land bank sufficient for three years of development
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Land bank insufficient for two years of development
- Attributable contracted sales decline below CNY10bn
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (1H16: 13.5% including
capitalised interest)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDR upgraded to
'B+' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'B+' from 'B', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
CNY1.1bn 11% senior notes due 2017 upgraded to 'B+' from 'B',
Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
USD150m 13.875% senior notes due 2018 upgraded to 'B+' from 'B',
Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
USD125m 12.75% senior notes due 2019 upgraded to 'B+' from 'B',
Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
