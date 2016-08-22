(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 22 (Fitch) This rating action commentary
corrects the version
published on 19 August 2016. It corrects the estimated internal
limit of
guarantees. The amended version is as follows:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Penjaminan Infrastruktur Indonesia
(Persero)'s
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-' and
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable.
The company is
also known by its English name, Indonesia Infrastructure
Guarantee Fund (IIGF).
IIGF's ratings are credit-linked to those of Indonesia
(BBB-/Stable/F3),
reflecting its status as a wholly owned state corporation with
strong oversight
and strategic importance in developing public-private
partnership (PPP)
projects. Fitch believes there is a very high probability of
IIGF receiving
extraordinary state support, if needed, and its ratings are
equalised with the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategically Important: IIGF was created in 2009 to provide
guarantees for the
political risks inherent in infrastructure projects. Guarantees
attract more
private participation in Indonesia's PPP projects, addressing
significant
infrastructure investment needs that cannot be financed solely
from the national
budget.
Tight State Control: IIGF reports directly to the Ministry of
Finance (MoF) and
is overseen by a three-member board of commissioners, all of
whom are appointed
by the MoF. The MoF approves IIGF's annual budgets, long-term
plans and board
composition at the general shareholder meeting.
Key Role in PPP Projects: IIGF serves as the state's sole
representative issuing
guarantees. IIGF extended the eligible sectors that can be
guaranteed to 19 from
eight under Presidential Regulation in 2016. The MoF is in the
process of
amending the regulations so IIGF can also provide guarantees for
the
infrastructure development sector in addition to infrastructure
projects.
Limited Activities to Date: Operations have been limited so far
because the PPP
projects in IIGF's pipeline are still underway, since
large-scale infrastructure
programmes typically take years to reach financial close. IIGF's
current main
revenue source is from interest earned on its liquid assets.
IIGF expects to
books its first fee revenues from total guarantees issued in
2016 of around
IDR2.5trn.
Sound Liquidity: IIGF's main risks - given the nature of its
activities - are
the guarantees it issues. These are off-balance sheet, so the
company's
liquidity is entirely invested in either short-term securities
or bank deposits.
Liquidity is in support of issued guarantees and IIGF has an
estimated internal
limit of total guarantees not exceeding 4x cash and investments
and also limits
exposures. IIGF says it can obtain a short-term facility from a
bank if more
liquidity is needed to meet called guarantees or it can approach
the MoF for
additional capital. IIGF's total paid-up capital from the MoF
reached IDR6trn at
end-2015 and is invested in liquid assets and securities held to
maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Indonesia's sovereign ratings would trigger a
rating upgrade,
provided the linkages between IIGF and the state remain strong.
A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign ratings or a demotion in
IIGF's status due
to a dilution of its legal status or control by the sovereign
could trigger a
rating downgrade.
