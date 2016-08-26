(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 26 (Fitch) North American property/casualty
insurers' operating
earnings decreased in the first half of 2016, as results were
challenged by
modest underwriting deterioration and low investment yields,
according to a new
report by Fitch Ratings.
For a group of 44 (re)insurers, aggregate GAAP operating
earnings decreased by
10.8% to $21.6 billion. Operating return on equity for the group
declined to 7%
in first-half 2016 from 8% in the prior year.
"Maintaining or improving underwriting performance will be the
key to generating
adequate returns on capital going forward but may prove
challenging as
competitive forces are promoting flat to declining insurance
pricing in many
market segments," said Christopher Grimes, Director at Fitch.
The aggregate group combined ratio deteriorated to 95.7% in
first-half 2016, a
1.5 percentage point increase over the prior-period with the
personal insurance
and reinsurance groups experiencing the greatest deterioration
as a result of
increased catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses added 4.9% to
the overall
group's combined ratio, up from 3.4% in the prior year, driven
largely by severe
storm activity in Texas and surrounding states.
Investment income for the group dropped by 6.8% to $21.9 billion
as insurers
struggled to find yield in a difficult investment market.
However, realized
investment gains were comparable with the prior year, remaining
at approximately
$2.4 billion in first-half 2016.
The overall favorable impact of prior-year reserve development
remained fairly
constant relative to the prior year. The group benefited from
1.9 percentage
points of reserve development relative to earned premium in
first-half 2016,
equal to the 1.9 points that were trimmed from the first-half
2015 combined
ratio.
Fitch maintains a stable rating outlook for each of the sectors
covered in this
report (U.S. commercial, U.S. personal and global reinsurance).
Broad-based
rating changes are unlikely in the next 12-24 months. Personal
and commercial
lines have stable sector outlooks, while the reinsurance
sector's outlook is
negative as intense market competition and sluggish cedent
demand have resulted
in a soft reinsurance market.
The full report, 'North American Property/Casualty Insurers'
Midyear 2016
Results' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jeremy R. Graczyk, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
