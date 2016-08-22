(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based Nykredit
Realkredit A/S's (Nykredit) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A',
Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed wholly-owned subsidiary Nykredit Bank
A/S's Long-Term
IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and Support Rating at '1'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
two major Danish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Nykredit's ratings reflect the bank's leading Danish mortgage
lending franchise,
resilient asset quality, and robust capitalisation. The ratings
also factor in
Nykredit's moderate profitability and wholesale funding
reliance, although the
latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic covered
bond market.
The loan book is of good quality, with a ratio of
impaired-to-gross loans of
1.6% at end-March 2016. The vast majority are performing
mortgage loans, with a
small proportion of higher-risk non-mortgage lending in Nykredit
Bank
(impairment ratio of 7.3% at end-2015). Fitch expects the
quality of mortgage
lending to remain resilient, supported by a gradual domestic
economic recovery
and conservative risk appetite.
Management aims to gradually grow and diversify the bank's
franchise in Denmark,
although Fitch expects this to be achieved without increasing
the group's risk
appetite as growth will mainly focus on cross-selling and
broadening the product
offering with existing clients.
The bank's capitalisation is solid and compares well with peers,
both on a
risk-weighted and leverage basis. Its Fitch core capital (FCC)
ratio amounted to
20% at end-March 2016, and its Basel III leverage ratio was
4.3%.
Nykredit benefits from resilient core revenue generation and
sound cost
management, but margins are low and reflect its low-risk
business model. The
bank recently announced a price increase on its administration
margin (effective
from 1 July 2016) that we believe will have a material positive
earnings impact.
Negative interest rates in Denmark have had a manageable impact
on the bank's
margins. The bank is not directly exposed to interest rate risk
in its mortgage
financing (due to the Danish covered bond funding structure)
although it is
sensitive to lower treasury returns.
Nykredit's mortgage business is by law entirely
wholesale-funded, by mortgage
bonds that match the interest term of the underlying mortgage
loan. The group
has actively reduced the share of bonds maturing within one year
to just over
20% at end-2015 (from over one-third at end-2012), and the
proportion of loans
requiring refinancing on an annual basis to less than 10% of
gross lending at
end March 2016 (from just over 20% at end-2014). We believe that
the bank's
recently announced mortgage price adjustments will help reduce
those volumes
further.
We believe the risk of wholesale market dislocation is partly
offset by the
group's strong and sophisticated approach to wholesale funding
requirements, and
this dependence on short-term wholesale funding is also
partially mitigated by
structural features in the Danish mortgage covered bond market.
We expect
continued strong demand for Danish mortgage covered bonds in
light of the need
for domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and
pension funds to
hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic
currency. This is
reinforced by a fairly limited outstanding volume of Danish
government bonds.
Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to
mitigate
refinancing risks is a key factor for Nykredit's current
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Nykredit's '5' Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event of the
bank becoming
non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
provides a framework
for resolving banks that will require senior creditors to
participate in losses,
if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nykredit
are all notched
down from its VR and have been affirmed accordingly.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt is rated
one notch below
Nykredit's VR to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity
of this type of
debt.
Tier 2 contingent capital instruments and Additional Tier 1
securities are rated
three and five notches, respectively, below Nykredit's VR to
reflect the
higher-than average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) as well
as the high risk of non-performance (an additional one and three
notches,
respectively).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Nykredit Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
Nykredit's given the
subsidiary's core position within the Nykredit group, including
full ownership,
strong support track record, and likely high reputational risk
from allowing the
subsidiary to default.
Nykredit also provides a full range of services to Nykredit
Bank's customers,
which the mortgage institution itself is unable to provide.
Given its close
integration into the larger group, including various shared
services, we have
not assigned a VR to the subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit will
continue to maintain
strong asset quality while improving its earnings to internally
generate
capital.
Although not expected by Fitch, pressure on the ratings could
come from an
adverse change in investor sentiment materially affecting
Nykredit's ability to
access competitively priced funding or from reduced emphasis on
liquidity. An
increased reliance on international debt investors who may prove
less stable
during financial stress, or increasing risk appetite -
particularly at Nykredit
Bank - would also be rating-negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the group's already high
ratings and
limited product breadth. In the longer term, an upgrade would be
contingent on
Nykredit broadening its product offering, providing it with more
diversified
revenue streams.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR or upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Denmark's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by
Nykredit are
sensitive to a change in Nykredit's VR.
Tier 2 contingent capital instruments and Additional Tier 1
securities are also
sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of
their
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Nykredit's
VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nykredit Bank's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
may drive changes
to Nykredit's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Nykredit Bank A/S
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
