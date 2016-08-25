(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Life Insurance GAAP Results Dashboard (Midyear 2016) here CHICAGO, August 25 (Fitch) Declining interest rates, volatile equity markets and unfavorable macroeconomic headwinds hampered investment income and asset-based fee income for publicly traded U.S. life insurers, according to a new dashboard from Fitch Ratings summarizing GAAP results for U.S. life insurance companies. Pretax operating income declined by 19% in first-half 2016 for U.S. publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's rated universe. "Unfavorable mortality and competitive pricing continue to hurt individual and group life insurance segments while volatile financial markets impacting the variable annuity, retirement plan and asset management segments," said Dafina Dunmore, Director, Fitch Ratings. Industry results were also adversely affected by large reserve adjustments, particularly for MetLife, Inc. (Met) and Prudential Financial, Inc.(PRU). Average aggregate operating return on equity declined to 10.4% in first-half 2016 compared with 13.0% in the prior-year period for Fitch's rated universe. Fitch believes the likelihood of interest rates remaining lower for longer was enhanced by the UK vote to withdraw from the European Union (EU), which led to a material decline in interest rates in 2Q16. Fitch expects low reinvestment rates to continue to be an earnings headwind going into the second half of 2016. In this report, Fitch analyzes key drivers for first-half 2016 operating results for publicly traded life insurance organizations. The report compiles data from 15 publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe. The dashboard 'U.S. Life Insurance - GAAP Results' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Douglas Baker Associate Director +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.