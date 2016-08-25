(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Underwriting profits for the
global
reinsurance sector declined in 1H16 while recent profitability
for several
companies fell to levels that could diminish their financial
strength, according
to a new global reinsurance mid-year 2016 report from Fitch
Ratings. While the
industry still reported an overall profit, profit levels were
lower than 1H15.
"Global non-life reinsurance profits dropped on increased
natural catastrophe
losses and a higher underlying run-rate loss ratio, while life
and health
reinsurer profits held steady on higher net premiums," said
Brian Schneider,
Senior Director at Fitch.
The calendar-year reinsurance combined ratio of 92.7% in 1H16 is
up from 88.3%
in 1H15. Sixteen of the companies reported a higher reinsurance
combined ratio
in 1H16 than in 2015. Life and health reinsurers total net
premiums were fairly
stable increasing just 0.9%, while pre-tax income declined 7%.
Worldwide insured natural catastrophe losses widened in 1H16 to
above-average
levels. Earthquakes in Japan contributed to the largest losses,
while storms in
Europe and the U.S and the Alberta wildfire in Canada also
worsened losses.
Favourable underwriting results and unrealised investment gains
from declining
interest rates contributed to an increase in capital for the
global reinsurance
industry. In Fitch's view, reinsurance capacity is ample as
traditional
reinsurance continues to compete with alternative markets.
"The reinsurance sector is well-positioned to manage capital if
catastrophe
losses return to above normal levels, but given the lack of
large recent
catastrophes there is a chance that some individual companies
may have picked up
unintended aggregations that could be unfavourable in the event
of a major
catastrophe," said Martyn Street, Senior Director at Fitch.
After a wave of merger & acquisition (M&A) activity,
consolidation slowed in
1H16. Fitch expects M&A to resume as companies focus on options
to combat market
pressure. Fitch is likely to view negatively any individual deal
that is solely
driven by scale and diversity without a clear rationale.
