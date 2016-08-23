(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland, B/Negative) USD57m 9.75%
senior
unsecured notes due in 2019 a final rating of 'B' with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. The notes will be issued by Modernland's wholly owned
subsidiary Marquee
Land Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Modernland and certain
subsidiaries.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 18 August
2016.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modernland's senior
unsecured rating,
as they represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The notes form a part of the same series as the
existing USD191m 9.75%
senior unsecured notes due in 2019, which are also rated 'B'.
Modernland expects
to use the proceeds to refinance its outstanding USD57m 11%
senior unsecured
notes, which are due on 25 October 2016.
The Negative Outlook on Modernland's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
reflects the risk that the company could breach a number of its
local-currency
debt covenants in 2017, as EBITDA may remain weak unless
presales improve in the
next six to 12 months. Modernland may not be able to achieve its
presales target
for 2016 due to the slow domestic macroeconomic environment and
its dependence
on cyclical industrial land sales, which may put a strain on its
cash
collection. The IDR was affirmed at 'B' as the company may take
measures to
improve the recognition of EBITDA or obtain waivers on covenant
breaches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Presales; Covenant Breach: Modernland's 1H16 presales fell
80% yoy to
IDR404bn, which accounted for around 10% of its 2016 target. The
decline was
driven by slow economic growth and the government's crackdown on
tax evasion,
which has left buyers cautious. Fitch forecasts this may lead to
Modernland
breaching a number of its local-currency debt covenants in 2017,
as EBITDA
declines following the weakness in presales.
The implementation of a tax amnesty in Indonesia on 1 July may
boost demand for
property, although Modernland's overall credit profile is not
likely to benefit
in the short term given the potential surge in new property
launches in the
market once the amnesty takes effect and Modernland's major
exposure towards the
industrial segment.
Volatile Industrial Cash Flows: Modernland's exposure to
industrial land sales
results in more volatile cash flows than peers that depend on
residential sales.
Nevertheless, this remains an important contributor to
Modernland's cash flows,
and the volatility is mitigated by the low development risks of
the industrial
segment.
Modernland has a good 20-year track record in developing
industrial estates, and
has built strong relationships with tenants. Its flagship
Cikande industrial
estate has a very low average land cost compared with the
current average
selling price (ASP) of around IDR1.5m per square metre (sqm),
and Modernland has
sufficient land to continue developing there for around five
years, assuming no
further land acquisitions. Fitch believes Modernland can build
on its success in
Cikande and use a similar business model for future developments
in Bekasi.
Limited Residential Track Record: Fitch expects Modernland's
residential and
commercial segment to account for more than 60% of presales by
2018, driven by
the Jakarta Garden City (JGC) project and the new launches in
Bekasi. The
growing proportion of residential sales will counterbalance
volatility in
industrial land sales, but Modernland's track record in
developing an
integrated, large-scale residential project is still limited
relative to the
other rated developers.
ASRI Land Sales Delayed: Fitch expects cash collection from land
sales to PT
Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative) to lag behind
management's
expectation. Fitch's rating case assumes the majority of the
proceeds that was
expected to be received this year will be delayed to 2017,
mainly due to ASRI's
weak presales. Nevertheless, Modernland believes ASRI remains
committed to
completing the acquisition, given the strategic location of the
land and the low
acquisition price compared with the current market price in the
area.
Manageable Forex Risk: Modernland has entered into a few
call-spread options to
fully hedge the principal of its USD191m bond due 2019, covering
rupiah
depreciation of up to IDR15,500 per US dollar. The company has
also entered into
a similar hedging arrangement for its USD57m outstanding bond
due 2016, covering
rupiah depreciation of up to IDR14,000 per US dollar. In
addition, Fitch
believes that Modernland's thick margins are sufficient to
absorb short-term
currency volatility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales (excluding one-off sales) of IDR1.5trn and IDR3.6trn
in 2016 and
2017, respectively
- Average ASP growth of 5%-10% year on year
- Land acquisition capex of IDR825bn and IDR743bn in 2016 and
2017, respectively
- Majority of ASRI's land sale proceeds to be delayed to 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- If the company fails to achieve its 2016 presales target and
there is
heightened risk it may breach covenants on its local-currency
debt, or the
company fails to negotiate waivers on covenant breaches
- Presales/ gross debt sustained at less than 40% (2016F: 77%)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead the
Outlook to be revised back to Stable include:
- The company achieves its 2016 presales target and the risk of
it breaching its
local-currency debt covenants is reduced, or the company
successfully manages to
negotiate waivers on covenant breaches
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 June 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.