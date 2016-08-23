(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) China's Xinyuan Real Estate Co.,
Ltd. (Xinyuan;
B/Stable) has adequate land bank for the next two years of
development,
following aggressive acquisitions in 2016, but sustaining its
land bank quality
while improving leverage is crucial to maintaining its rating,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Xinyuan has announced acquisitions of CNY3.6bn in China and the
US so far in
2016, after not making any acquisitions in 2015, with a cash
outlay of CNY2.6bn
after accounting for returned land deposits and prepayments.
Xinyuan's total
sellable gross floor area (GFA) of 2.56 million square metres
(sq m) at end-June
2016 in China and US will last two years, based on 2016 expected
sales. Its land
bank remains low compared with 'B' rated peers, but in April the
company
completed its land bank replenishment needs in Beijing and
Kunshan for 2016,
mitigating further land-price surges.
Robust housing sales in Xinyuan's core markets of Zhengzhou,
Kunshan, Jinan and
Tianjin led to the homebuilder increasing its contracted sales
by 55.3% yoy to
CNY4.9bn (USD754m) in 1H16, beating Fitch's expectations and
meeting around half
of its original CNY9.5bn-10bn sales target. Fitch believes
Xinyuan can achieve
its revised sales target of CNY12bn in 2016, with rising average
selling prices
(ASP) in second-tier cities and the planned launch of six new
projects in
Zhengzhou, Beijing and Kunshan in 2H16.
Sturdy contracted sales have created significant land
replenishment pressure for
homebuilders in China, especially as China's land sales remain
subdued.
Homebuilders' strong liquidity and easier funding access allows
them to compete
aggressively for new land deals and drive the rapid rise in land
prices. Fitch
expects Xinyuan's leverage to hover around 45%-50% in 2016-2017
(1H16:44.8%,
2015:45.0%), assuming a moderate acquisition pace at higher land
prices, with
cash-land-premium-paid/contracted-sales at 40%-45%.
Apart from normal public auctions, Xinyuan pays advance deposits
to local
government or industry partners, mainly in the Tier 2 cities of
Zhengzhou, Jinan
and Xi'an, to secure a large part of its land bank. The
homebuilder has secured
around 2 million sq m of land bank in Zhengzhou and 0.2 million
sq m in Xi'an
via deposit as of end-June 2016. This acquisition strategy
creates uncertainty
about Xinyuan's land bank. Fitch expects some deposits to be
returned as big
developers march into less-heated Tier 2 cities and drive up
land prices.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (BBB-/Stable) make its first
land purchase
in Zhengzhou on 18 August 2016, paying CNY3.5bn, which
represents an average GFA
price of CNY36,920/sq m. If the land price surge spreads across
Zhengzhou, it
will drive up average selling prices for Xinyuan's existing
projects and enhance
its margins over the next two years, but would also endanger the
homebuilder's
potential land parcels, agreed at CNY2,000/sq m-3,000/sq m when
paying the
deposits.
Fitch expects Xinyuan's gross margin to recover from 2H16 into
1H17, in line
with surging ASPs in its core cities and recognition of the
Oosten project in
US. This follows a slight decline to 27% in 1H16, after adding
back capitalised
interest, from 28% in 2015, due to recognition of low-margin
projects in Suzhou,
Jinan and Kunshan. The homebuilder's EBITDA margin improved to
15.2% in 1H16,
from 14.7% in 2015, due to management's continued efforts to
reduce selling,
general and administration costs. However, the improvement in
Xinyuan's gross
margin could be jeopardised from 2H17 if land acquisition costs
sprint ahead of
the rising ASPs.
Contact::
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.

