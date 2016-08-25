(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) China Overseas Land & Investment
Limited's (COLI;
A-/Stable) net cash position at 1H16 - its first in more than 10
years - is
likely to revert to a net debt position by end-2016 after it
completes the
acquisition of the property portfolio from CITIC Limited, Fitch
Ratings says.
Nevertheless, COLI's strong operating cash generation, which
helped the
homebuilder to turn to net cash position of CNY8.7bn at end-June
2016 from net
debt of HKD13.6bn at end-2015, supports its ratings.
COLI slowed down its land acquisitions in 1H16 as the CITIC
acquisition, which
is on track to be completed in August-September 2016, will add a
sizeable land
bank at reasonable cost. Fitch believes COLI is most likely
among Chinese
homebuilders to maintain its profitability, given that it is
shying away from
building its land bank when land prices have risen rapidly.
Fitch forecasts COLI's leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, will
increase to 15%-20% after the CITIC acquisition in 2016, from
5.5% in 2015,
though not much higher than the 14.6% in 2014. Fitch believes
COLI's management
has a strong track record of prudent financial management, and
the company is
likely to deleverage rapidly to around 10%-15% in next one to
two years.
COLI is the only leading Chinese homebuilder that have achieved
a net cash
position in 1H16. This prepared COLI's balance sheet for the
acquisition of the
property portfolio from CITIC Limited, which is relatively
highly geared. Fitch
estimated the implied potential liabilities to be around
HKD62.78bn, based on
COLI's reported total consideration at about HKD99.86bn, of
which HKD37.08bn
will be fulfilled via share issuance and an asset transfer.
The property portfolio from CITIC Limited comprises attributable
gross floor
area (GFA) of 23.52 million square metres (sqm), which COLI will
acquire for an
average of CNY3,550 per sqm. Around 14.04 million sqm of the
attributable land
bank are located in 10 major cities in which COLI operates, and
the addition
will increase the land bank in these cities by 1.7x.
Aside from the acquisition of the property portfolio from CITIC
Limited, COLI
also acquired four parcels of land with total attributable GFA
of 2.28 million
sqm at a cost of CNY8.2bn in 1H16. One site is in Hong Kong, two
parcels are
related to existing projects in China, and one is a new project
in China. The
total land premium for the three land parcels in China of
attributable GFA of
2.17 million sqm was CNY6.4bn, which was 22% less than the
CNY8.3bn that COLI
paid for five sites with attributable GFA of 2.26 million sqm in
1H15.
Fitch expects COLI to maintain strong credit metrics and
continue to generate
stable EBITDA margin of 26%-28%. The company's EBITDA margin was
26.3% in 1H16
(end-2015: 26.8%, end-2014: 28.0%), with its cash collection
rate improving to
76% in 1H16 from 64% a year earlier. Fitch expects the churn
rate, measured by
total contracted sales/total debt to reach around 1.2x-1.4x in
2016, compared
with 1.21x in 2015 and 1.05x in 2014.
