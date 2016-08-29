(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd's (BFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding bonds at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Fitch assesses BFG's rating by notching down from Shanghai's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC), reflecting the close linkage between BFG and Shanghai SASAC. BFG is Shanghai's largest vertically integrated trader and supplier of agricultural and food products and services and is 100%-owned by Shanghai SASAC. KEY RATING DRIVERS Shareholding Reshuffle, Unchanged Linkage: Shanghai SASAC decreased its direct stake in BFG to 6% in 2016, from 54.16% in 2015, after transferring most of its stakes to Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd (Shanghai Chengtou) and Shanghai Guosheng Group Co., Ltd (Shangahi Guosheng), both 100%-owned by Shanghai SASAC. Shanghai Guosheng currently holds 49% of BGF and Shanghai Chengtou holds 45%. Shanghai Guosheng only serves as Shanghai SASAC's investment holding platform and Shanghai SASAC retains administrative power over BFG's management and strategy. Fitch believes the shareholding reshuffle does not change the linkage between BFG and Shanghai SASAC. Pivotal Policy Role: BFG accounts for 41% of Shanghai's vegetable and edible agriculture produce trading volume. The Group also manages more than 80% of Shanghai's policy grain reserves and all edible oil reserves. Fitch considers BFG an indispensable safeguard for the city's food quality and believes that as more food-safety regulations are enacted, BFG will solidify its policy role in the industry. Public Listings Add Liquidity: BFG successfully listed its property assets through a backdoor listing of Bright Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. in November 2015. BFG also plans to list Shanghai Bright Holstan and Manassen Foods in the near term and is considering listing more subsidiaries to increase return on equity. BFG's liquidity position will benefit from the listings. Lower Leverage, M&A Slowdown: BFG has acquired several overseas companies since 2010, most recently completing a 72%-acquisition of Spanish food distributor, Miquel Alimentacio, in October 2015. Management has indicated that BFG is committed to integrating the companies it has acquired and at the same time lowering its leverage in the mid-term. Furthermore, management says that BFG will not consider any large M&A deals that will require significant debt funding in the near term. BFG's FFO-adjusted net leverage fell to 5x in 2015, from 6x in 2014, and Fitch expects leverage to trend below 5x over the next two years if management follows through on its commitments. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BFG include: - revenue reaching CNY152bn (2015:CNY146bn) - revenue growth falling to below 10% in 2016 - 2018 (2015: 22%) - EBITDA margin improving to around 8% in 2016-2018 (2015: 5.8%) RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - an upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of the Shanghai Municipality. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of the Shanghai Municipality or evidence of a weakening of BFG's legal, operational and strategic linkages with the Shanghai Municipality. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-' Issued by Bright Food Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by BFG EUR400m 1.625% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A-' Issued by Bright Food Hong Kong Limited and guaranteed by BFG USD500m 3% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A-' 