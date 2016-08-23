(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the strong position of MGS in the Turkish non-life insurance market, solid underwriting performance, a prudent investment policy, and Fitch's view of its importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (Issuer Default Rating BBB+/Stable). Offsetting these factors are MGS's somewhat weakened capitalisation, the competitive pricing environment of the Turkish non-life insurance market and risks associated with MGS's rapid growth over the past five years relative to peers. MGS's rating benefits from a single-notch uplift for Mapfre SA's ownership and for the parent's expertise in corporate governance, operational support and risk management. Fitch believes that capital support would also be provided to MGS by the parent, should it be required. On 19 August 2016, Fitch revised Turkey's Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. A one notch downgrade to the sovereign is unlikely to impact MGS's national scale ratings, as its relative credit worthiness to the sovereign would likely remain unchanged in Fitch's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a decline in the regulatory solvency ratio to below 100% over a sustained period, deterioration in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above 110% for an extended period), or significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline in MGS's importance to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating on the Turkish national scale and its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes an increase in the rating uplift. Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.