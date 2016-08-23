(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu
Anonim Turk Sigorta
Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Negative from Stable,
while affirming the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's
sovereign rating
on 19 August 2016 (see Fitch Affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; Revises
Outlook to
Negative on www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch believes that Anadolu Sigorta's ratings are closely linked
to Turkey's
creditworthiness, primarily through its investments in domestic
Turkish banks
deposits and government bonds. Being the second-largest domestic
non-life
insurer, most of Anadolu Sigorta's earnings are sourced from
Turkey, which
leaves it vulnerable to potential economic downturns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Anadolu Sigorta's international rating could be
triggered by a
sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the
insurer's
capital position deteriorates, as measured by a regulatory
solvency ratio below
100% or a Fitch Prism FBM score of 'somewhat weak' following
substantial
underwriting or investment losses.
Anadolu Sigorta's international IFS rating Outlook could be
revised to Stable if
the Outlook on the Turkish sovereign rating is revised to
Stable.
