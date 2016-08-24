(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Charming
Light
Investments Ltd. medium-term note (MTN) programme at 'A', after
the size of the
programme was doubled to USD4bn, as the programme's rating is
driven by the
ultimate parent company, China Orient Asset Management
Corporation (China
Orient, A/Stable) and the creditworthiness of the China
sovereign (A+/Stable).
Fitch has also assigned Charming Light Investments Ltd's
proposed issue of US
dollar senior unsecured notes under the programme an expected
rating of
'A(EXP)'. Final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are
contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The proposed notes under the MTN programme are unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by China Orient Asset Management (International)
Holding Ltd (COAMI,
A-/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Orient. The notes
will be senior
unsecured obligations of COAMI and rank pari passu with its
other senior
unsecured obligations.
China Orient has granted a keepwell and a deed of equity
interest purchase
undertaking, in place of a guarantee, to ensure COAMI has
sufficient assets and
liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the
proposed notes.
The proposed notes' expected rating is at the same level as
China Orient's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), due to the strong link between
China Orient and
COAMI and because the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest
purchase
undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to
China Orient.
Fitch believes the keepwell and the deed of equity interest
purchase undertaking
signal a strong intention from China Orient to ensure COAMI has
sufficient funds
to honour its debt obligations. The agency also believes China
Orient intends to
maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international
offshore market
and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Furthermore,
a default by
COAMI could have significant negative repercussions on China
Orient for any
future offshore funding.
Fitch emphasises that the MTN programme's rating is for the
programme in general
and there is no assurance that notes under the programme will be
assigned a
rating or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the
programme will
have the same rating as that assigned to the programme.
China Orient is one of four large national asset management
companies
established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned
assets and promote
the reform and development of China's financial system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on China Orient's IDR would result in similar
rating action on
the programme and rated notes. Any rating action on the
sovereign will likely
have similar action on China Orient's IDR.
