(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Garant
Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's (Garant) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of
support, if
needed, for Garant from its parent, the Belgian state-owned
credit insurer,
Delcredere Ducroire. Fitch views Garant as strategically 'very
important' to
Delcredere Ducroire, under its insurance methodology. Combined
with what Fitch
views as the strong creditworthiness of Delcredere Ducroire,
this has led to the
rating being notched up by three levels from Garant's standalone
credit profile
of 'BBB-'. Garant is a small specialist underwriter in the
credit single risk
insurance and is 95.6%-owned by Delcredere Ducroire.
The standalone profile reflects Garant's strong capitalisation,
adequate
reserving and extensive reinsurance coverage. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors are Garant's limited market position due to the small
size of the
insurer, volatility in profitability and a concentrated risk
profile.
In 2015 Garant's premiums grew 2% on a gross basis to EUR38m,
which is a
moderate deceleration from the strong growth of prior years
(2014: 10%;
2013:13%). The insurer's net income (before the release of the
equalisation
reserve) decreased to EUR39,000 in 2015 from EUR85,000 in 2014.
This was mainly
driven by weak underwriting result partly offset by a
substantial strengthening
of investment income, with the investment yield up at 1.7% from
0.7%. The
underwriting result was negative for the first time since 2011.
Garant's combined ratio deteriorated to 105.9% in 2015 from
97.7% in 2014
(five-year average 96.6% in 2011-2015). The combined ratio was
impacted by a
worsening of the loss ratio to 68.1% in 2015 from 48.2% in 2014.
Garant
attributed the deterioration largely to the Swiss turnover
business, while the
core single risk portfolio has demonstrated a more stable
performance. The
insurer managed to achieve some reduction in commission and
administrative
expenses to offset the impact of the worsened loss ratio, which
Fitch views
positively.
Fitch regards Garant's capitalisation as strong, based on a
regulatory Solvency
I ratio that was 4.8x the required minimum at end-2015 as well
as on the
agency's Prism Factor-based model capital model. Garant reported
a 181% Solvency
II ratio at end-2015 (based on standard formula) and we expect
the Solvency II
ratio to remain over 100% in 2016.
The company's reinsurance programme provides high coverage
through quota share,
extensive loss reinsurance coverage as well as through a stop
loss cover. Fitch
views the company's reinsurance programme as a major supportive
factor of its
rating and does not expect material changes to the current
reinsurance
programme.
Garant had total assets of EUR81.2m at end-2015 (end-2014:
EUR79.1m). Gross
written premiums in 2015 were EUR37.6m (2014: EUR36.7m) of which
EUR21.2m (2014:
EUR22.7m) was ceded to reinsurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the short- to medium-term, a change in
Fitch's opinion of
Garant's strategic importance to Delcredere Ducroire to 'core'
from 'very
important' could lead to an upgrade as Fitch views the parent's
credit quality
as higher than that of Garant on a standalone basis.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
deterioration of
Delcredere Ducroire's credit quality, an adverse change to
Fitch's view of
Garant's 'very important' strategic status.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Garant's standalone
credit profile
deteriorates as measured by a net premium written-to-equity
ratio of over 1.1x
or a sustained worsening of the combined ratio to materially
above 100%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+49 69 768076243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
