(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version
published on 28
July 2016 to correct the senior unsecured long-term debt ratings
of Turk Ekonomi
Bankasi A.S. and Finansbank A.S. It also includes senior
unsecured debt rating
of Finansbank, and the guaranteed notes and subordinated debt
ratings of Abank.
The correct version is as follows:
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) of 15 Turkish banks and two bank leasing subsidiaries, and
affirmed their
Short-term Local Currency IDRs. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
Local Currency
IDRs of all entities are Stable.
The downgrades of the Long-term Local Currency IDRs follow
Fitch's downgrade of
Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', as a
result of which
it is now equalised with the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
This was driven by
the change in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria, which now
requires the presence
of two key factors to achieve an uplift of the Long-Term Local
Currency IDR
above the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, which are not present
in Turkey: (i)
strong public finance fundamentals relative to external finance
fundamentals,
and (ii) previous preferential treatment of LC creditors
relative to FC
creditors. For more details see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes
to Turkey's
Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at www.fitchratings.com.
The Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs, Viability Ratings (VR) and
National
Long-Term ratings of these entities remain unaffected by this
rating action.
However, due to the change in the sovereign Long-Term Local
Currency IDR, Fitch
is reviewing its National Rating scale for Turkey. Any
recalibration of this
scale could result in changes to the National Ratings of the
banks included in
this review and of Turkish banks in general.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS OF TURKISH STATE-OWNED
COMMERCIAL
BANKS, DEVELOPMENT BANKS AND TAKASBANK
The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of the state-owned commercial
banks (T.C.
Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halk),
Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank)), of Turkey's development banks
(Turkiye Kalkinma
Bankasi (TKB), Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi (TSKB), Turkiye
Ihracat Kredi
Bankasi (Turk Eximbank)) and of Takasbank (Istanbul Takas ve
Saklama Bankasi
A.S.), Turkey's central clearing counterparty, have been
downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB', following the rating action on the sovereign
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR.
As a result the entities' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs continue
to be equalised
with that of the Turkish sovereign, reflecting Fitch's
expectation of a high
probability of support in all cases. The banks' Short-term Local
Currency IDRs
have been affirmed at 'F3'. As a result of the one-notch
downgrade of their
Local Currency IDRs to the level of their 'BBB-' Support Rating
Floors, the
Local Currency IDRs of Ziraat, Vakif, Halk and Takasbank are now
also in line
with their 'bbb-' VRs - a measure of their standalone
creditworthiness - and as
such are underpinned by their VRs at their current rating level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS OF TURKISH
FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS WITH
COUNTRY CEILING CONSTRAINT; SHORT-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY IDRS OF
KUVEYT TURK AND
TURKIYE FINANS
The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of foreign-owned ICBC Turkey
A.S., Kuveyt
Turk, Turkiye Finans, Burgan Bank A.S. ING Bank A.S., Finansbank
A.S.,
Alternatifbank A.S. (ABank) and Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB)
have been
downgraded by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. In all cases the
banks ratings are
driven by institutional support from higher rated foreign
shareholders. This
rating action maintains the one notch between the banks' and the
sovereign's
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs and continues to take into account
Turkish country
risks.
The upgrade of the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of Kuveyt
Turk and Turkiye
Finans reflects a reassessment by Fitch of potential liquidity
support from the
banks' respective parents. The Short-Term IDRs of the remaining
foreign banks
are driven by Fitch's view of potential shareholder support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS OF BANK SUBSIDIARIES
The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of Finans Finansal Kiralama
(Finans Leasing),
99% owned by Finansbank, and Alternatif Finansal Kiralama
(ALease), 100% owned
by ABank, have been downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' mirroring
the rating action
on their parents. Their support-driven Short-Term IDRs have been
affirmed at
'F2'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS OF TURKISH STATE OWNED COMMERCIAL BANKS,
DEVELOPMENT BANKS
AND TAKASBANK
The banks' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs remain sensitive to
further movement in
Turkey's sovereign Long-Term Local Currency IDR and country
risks. The IDRs of
Ziraat, Halk, Vakifbank and Takasbank are underpinned at their
current rating
level by their 'bbb-' VRs, but they are also sensitive to
potential negative
rating action on the sovereign.
LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS OF TURKISH FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS WITH COUNTRY
CEILING
CONSTRAINT
The foreign-owned banks' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs remain
sensitive to
further movement in Turkey's Sovereign Long-Term Local Currency
IDR and to
Turkey country risks. In addition, a weakening in the ability
and the propensity
of their respective parents to provide support could result in
negative rating
action on the banks' ratings.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Local Currency IDRs of Finans Leasing and ALease are
sensitive to any
changes in (i) the ratings of their parents; and (ii) Fitch's
view of the
propensity and ability of their parents to provide support in
case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O. and Istanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankasi A.S. - Takasbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'F3'
Short-Term Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Ratings unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Ratings unaffected at '2'
Support Rating Floors unaffected at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt unaffected at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt (short-term; Ziraat and Vakifbank)
unaffected at 'F3'
Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): unaffected at 'BB+'
National Long-Term rating unaffected at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
Stable
TKB, TSKB, Turk Eximbank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs: unaffected at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs: unaffected at 'F3'
Short-Term Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Ratings: unaffected at '2'
Support Rating Floors: unaffected at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Ratings: unaffected at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt (TSKB and Turk Eximbank): unaffected at
'BBB-'
Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S., Finansbank A.S.:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term LC IDRs downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'F2'
Short-term Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Ratings unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Ratings unaffected at '2'
National Long-Term Ratings unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured long-term debt unaffected at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured short-term debt (Finansbank) unaffected at 'F2'
ING Bank A.S.:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F2'
Short-term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating unaffected at '2'
National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S, Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi
AS:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term LC IDRs downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-term Foreign Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Short-term Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Ratings unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Ratings unaffected at '2'
National Long-Term Ratings unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issues (sukuk) (Turkiye Finans TF Varlik
Kiralama A.S.,
Kuvey Turk's KT Sukuk Varlik Kiralama A.S., KT Kira
Sertifikalari Varlik
Kiralama A.S.) unaffected at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt (KT Sukuk Company Limited) unaffected at
'BBB-'
ICBC Turkey Bank A.S, Alternatifbank A.S., Burgan Bank A.S.:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs unaffected at 'F2'
Short-Term Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Ratings unaffected at 'b+'
Support Ratings unaffected at '2'
National Long-term Ratings unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
USD250m senior notes (Abank) guaranteed by Commercial Bank of
Qatar unaffected
at 'A+'
Subordinated debt rating (Abank): unaffected at 'BBB-'
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F2'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating unaffected at '2'
National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR unaffected at 'F2'
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating unaffected at '2'
National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AAA(tur)' Stable
Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Ziraat, Halk, Vakifbank, KT, TFKB, ABank,
Alease, Burgan, TEB)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (ICBC Turkey, ING Bank A.S, Finansbank, Finans
Leasing)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sandra Hamilton (TKB, TSKB, TurkEximbank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Kuendig (Takasbank)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Huseyin Sevinc (Ziraat, Halk, Vakifbank, ICBC Turkey, TKB, TSKB,
TurkEximbank)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Ahmet Kilinc (KT, TFKB, ABank, Alease, Burgan, ING Bank A.S,
Finansbank, Finans
Leasing, TEB)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Evgeny Konavalov (Takasbank)
Director
+1 212 612 7839
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010869
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.