(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/FRANKFURT, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Robert Bosch GmbH's (Bosch) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the short-term debt issued by Robert Bosch and Robert Bosch Finance Corp at 'F1'. The affirmation reflects the continuous recovery of the group's profitability and cash generation, as well as resilient financial metrics despite recent large acquisitions. The group maintains strong business characteristics and a conservative financial policy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile The rating reflects Bosch's solid and diversified business profile, including leading global positions in automotive supply (e.g. powertrain, chassis and aftermarkets), consumer goods (power tools and household appliances) and industrial technology (e.g. hydraulics). Bosch also benefits from high geographical diversification, solid research and development (R&D) capacity and technology leadership in several segments. Business Diversification The group derives about 60% of its revenue from the cyclical and volatile automotive supply business. However, diversification is provided by Bosch's presence in the industrial, consumer goods and energy sectors. This has been reinforced by the acquisition of Siemens' 50% share in their JV Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (BSH, a leading supplier of household appliances). Moderate Financial Impact from Acquisitions We expect the financial impact from Bosch's recent acquisitions to be moderate and to be offset by the positive effect on the business profile. Bosch completed the purchase of its partners' 50% stakes in two separate JVs, BSH and ZF Lenksysteme GmbH (ZFLS) for a total of EUR3.9bn in January 2015. The acquisitions increased revenue by EUR16.6bn and had a slightly dilutive effect on EBIT margins. Investments in New Technologies Bosch is a leading player in the field of new technologies, including internet-related goods and services, autonomous driving and connected manufacturing. We expect this strategy to support growth and provide a leading edge over the competition in the medium term. However, this will also require significant R&D and capex, in turn constraining EBIT and free cash flow (FCF) growth. PPA Weighing on Profitability In 2015, the Industrial Technology division recorded losses because of weak demand in mechanical engineering segments. However, this was offset by the strong performance of the Mobility Solutions and Consumer Goods divisions. In 2016-2018, Fitch expects group profitability to remain broadly stable in a 7%-7.5% range, excluding the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) effects from recent acquisitions. In particular, we expect a modest recovery at the Industrial division. Low Leverage Bosch has low funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross and net leverage and has the lowest net leverage among Fitch rated auto suppliers. We expect gross leverage to decline toward 1.0x by end-2018 while we expect net leverage to remain about breakeven in the foreseeable future. Conservative Financial Policy Earnings retention is an important source of financing, in line with the group's conservative financial policy, underpinned by substantial liquidity. Dividend pay-outs have always been negligible. Bosch is 92%-owned by a foundation, which safeguards its independence. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and as treasury stock. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenues to grow by mid-single digits in 2016-2018; - EBIT margin to remain nearly stable in 2016 and gradually increase to more than 7% in 2018; - FCF margin to remain modest in 2016 but to increase to 3%-3.5% in 2017-2018; - Capex intensity to increase to more than 7.5% in 2016 and decline to less than 7% in 2017-2018; - EUR1bn-EUR1.5bn per year in bolt-on acquisitions over the foreseeable future. Major acquisitions will be treated on a case-by-case. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action: - EBIT margin sustainably below 6% (2015: 6.4%, 2016E: 6.3%, 2017E: 7%) - A material weakening in the group's liquidity profile, including sustained negative FCF margin (2015: 1.3%, 2016E: 1.6%, 2017E: 3.6%) - FFO adjusted net leverage increasing above 1x (2015: 0.1x, 2016E: zero, 2017E: -0.1x) An upgrade to 'F1+' is unlikely as the group has already reached what is considered by Fitch the natural ceiling of the sector. LIQUIDITY Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR8.6bn of readily available cash, after Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR1.7bn and less liquid marketable securities of EUR4bn. Bosch's maturities are well spread with some bonds extending as far out as 2039. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Robert Bosch GmbH -Short-term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F1'; -Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'. Robert Bosch Finance Corp. -Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'. Contact: Principal Analyst Aurelien Jacquot Analyst +33 1 4429 9137 Supervisory Analyst Georgy Kharlamov Director +49 69 7680 76263 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Readily Available Cash: Fitch considers that as at December 2015 EUR1,700m of cash, or around 2.5% of net sales, is needed for day-to-day operational activities, therefore not readily available for debt repayment. Fitch also discounts the value of the securities' value reported by Bosch. - Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of the yearly operating lease expense related to long term assets of EUR257m for 2015. - Non-Recurring Items: Among others items, income from the reversal of investments, impairment of goodwill and income/expenses from the reversal/recognition of provisions are viewed as non-recurring items, therefore are excluded from the computation of operating EBIT and EBITDA. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010780 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.