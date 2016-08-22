(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (LT IDRs) of BRB - Banco de Brasilia S.A. and
downgraded the
bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BRB's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by support from its
controlling
shareholder, the Government of Distrito Federal (GDF).
The affirmation of BRB's ratings reflect that the current rating
levels already
take into account Fitch's internal assessment of the Government
of Distrito
Federal (GDF).
BRB is strategically important for GDF as it acts as the state's
tax-collecting
agent, carry out transfers to municipalities, and is responsible
for the cash
management of the state. In addition, BRB has relevant business
with state
public entities to which they provide services and grant credit
to suppliers and
public servants, via special payroll deductible loans.
The upgrade of the Support Rating to '3' from '4' reflects a
smaller
differentiation between Fitch's internal analysis of the parent
and the support
driven LT IDRs assigned to BRB, which is consistent with Fitch's
assessment of
support according to its criteria.
GDF holds 96.8% of BRB's voting shares. BRB's activities are
concentrated in the
Federal District (DF), and it operates with a network of 121
branches, which
cover all of DF's administrative regions.
VR
Fitch downgraded BRB's VR to 'b+' from 'bb-' due to the bank's
weak performance
in 2015 and 1Q16, affected by a sharp increase in credit costs,
reflecting
vulnerabilities of its asset quality. In addition to that, the
bank's
capitalization should also suffer from the weak internal capital
generation.
BRB's VR reflects its regional importance and local franchise.
The bank's
profitability has fallen sharply as a result of the
deterioration on the
operating environment, the recovery of which should be slow and
gradual. As
such, profitability and asset quality remain under pressure as
well as internal
capital generation.
On a positive note, the bank counts on good funding access
through its branch
network and has maintained a good liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Fitch carries out internal analysis of GDF and BRB's IDRs.
National and Support
Ratings are based on the expected support of the state and are
therefore
strongly influenced by this analysis. As such, any changes to
GDF's financial
strength that hampers its ability to provide support or any
change in Fitch's
view about GDF's propensity to provide support to BRB could lead
to a change on
the bank's ratings.
VR
BRB's VR could be downgraded again if BRB's FCC ratio falls to
less than 7% and
if the bank's Operating ROAA remains below 0.5% for a prolonged
period.
An upgrade of BRB's VR would be conditional to a sharp recovery
on its
profitability to levels of Operating ROAA superior to 0.8% and
an improvement on
FCC to levels above 10%.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BRB - Banco de Brasilia S.A
--Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at
'BB-(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
--Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'A+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)', Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating downgraded to 'F1(bra)' from
'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating upgraded to '3' from '4';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-' .
