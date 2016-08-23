(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the
international ratings on four Indonesian state-owned banks - PT
Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk (Mandiri), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
(BRI), PT Bank
Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI), and Lembaga Pembiayaan
Ekspor Indonesia
(Indoexim). At the same time Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the national
ratings of Mandiri, BRI, BNI, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero)
Tbk (BTN) and
the ratings of two of the banks' subsidiaries - PT Mandiri Tunas
Finance (MTF)
and PT Bank BRISyariah (BRIS). The rating Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest ratings
assigned by
Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating
is assigned to
issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default
risk relative to
all other issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The state-owned banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
National Ratings are
support driven and, together with their Support Ratings (SRs)
and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs), reflect the high probability they would continue
to receive state
support in times of need. This is based on the banks' relative
systemic
importance in the Indonesian economy, including the degree of
their policy roles
- especially in the case of BTN and Indoexim - as well as the
government's
majority ownership in each of them. The four commercial banks
(Mandiri, BRI, BNI
and BTN) together accounted for around 41% of total banking
system assets at
end-1H16. The National Long-Term Ratings on BNI and BTN are
lower than those of
Mandiri and BRI to reflect Fitch's view of their lower systemic
importance (at
around 8% and 3% of total system assets at 1H16, respectively).
The National Ratings of MTF and BRIS reflect Fitch's expectation
of a strong
probability of extraordinary support from their respective
parents, if needed.
Fitch views MTF as a strategically important subsidiary in
Mandiri's consumer
finance business based on its 51%-ownership, common brand name
and strong
linkages between parent and subsidiary. Fitch views BRIS as
playing a key role
in expanding BRI's sharia banking business in Indonesia. BRIS is
rated one notch
lower from its parent to take into account its limited
significance in terms of
contribution to the parent's overall franchise.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of Mandiri, BRI and BNI consider the
sub-investment
grade operating environment for banks in Indonesia that has a
high influence on
their standalone credit profiles. Banks in Indonesia face
challenges that arise
from the continued weakness in global commodity markets and the
renewed market
volatility surrounding China's economic slowdown. Nevertheless,
the banks'
credit profiles, which have been enhanced since the late 1980s
through several
cycles, are likely to allow them to be resilient through
expected levels of
volatility.
Mandiri's VR of 'bb+' reflects its position as the largest bank
Indonesia, with
around 15% share of system assets at 1H16, its good level of
capitalisation
relative to overall risk appetite, above-peer profitability and,
notwithstanding
a significant deterioration during 1H16, a still-manageable
asset quality. The
bank's NPL ratio rose to 3.9% at end-1H16, above the industry
average of around
3.1%, as it suffered from a more prolonged downturn in the
economic environment
than it had originally foreseen. Credit costs have also risen,
which puts
pressure on profitability; but Fitch expects asset-quality
deterioration to
moderate and the bank's profitability and provision coverage to
remain
sufficient to absorb potential credit losses.
BRI's VR of 'bb+' reflects its position as the second-largest
bank with around
14% share of system assets; its distribution network that is the
most extensive
among peers and an unchallenged franchise in rural
micro-lending; profitability
that is better than that of its peers, with its focus on micro
businesses
helping it to generate strong margins; and a capital position
that is considered
good for its overall risk appetite. Its asset quality is likely
to weaken in
line with the industry, but will continue to be mitigated by its
strong credit
fundamentals, which are underpinned by its diversified credit
exposures.
BNI's VR of 'bb+' reflects its position as Indonesia's
fourth-largest bank, and
its satisfactory capitalisation, profitability and asset
quality. However, in
Fitch's view, BNI's appetite for loan growth in the riskier
commercial segment
is higher than that of Mandiri and BRI, which can be seen in its
above-industry-average growth of 9.5% during 1H16. Fitch
believes that this
increases the risk to the bank's asset quality in the future.
However, Fitch
expects these risks to remain manageable for BNI and the bank's
satisfactory
profitability and capital buffers should enable it to withstand
any potential
increase in credit costs.
Indoexim is 100% owned by the government of Indonesia and it
plays an important
policy role in supporting and developing Indonesia's export
industry, an area of
strategic importance to the country's economic development. No
VR is assigned to
Indoexim as Fitch views that it is less meaningful to
analytically assess such a
policy-related institution on a standalone basis.
SENIOR DEBT
The banks' rupiah and foreign-currency denominated senior bonds
and bond
programmes are rated at the same levels as their IDRs and their
National
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings, in accordance with Fitch's
rating criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Changes to Indonesia's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) may lead
to corresponding
changes to the banks' ratings. Deterioration in the state-owned
banks'
standalone financial profiles alone is unlikely to impact their
IDRs and
National Ratings unless the factors underpinning state support
also weaken. The
National Ratings of BNI and BTN could be upgraded if we view
that the systemic
importance of these banks has increased. A change in the
government's ability
and willingness to provide extraordinary support would also
affect these banks'
IDRs, National Ratings, SRs and SRFs. Fitch will review the
potential impact on
SRs and SRFs as further key details and supporting regulations
for the Financial
System Crisis Prevention and Mitigation Law become available.
The National Ratings of MTF and BRIS are sensitive to changes in
their parent's
National Ratings. Any significant dilution in ownership or
perceived weakening
of support from the parents would be negative for the
subsidiaries' National
Ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the
foreseeable future
given the subsidiaries importance to their parents businesses.
For MTF, a
material increase in ownership, leading to greater integration
between parent
and subsidiary, and stronger control by Mandiri of MTF could
narrow the rating
differential between the two entities. For BRIS, positive rating
action could
arise if there is evidence of a significant increase in BRIS's
contribution to
BRI in terms of revenue, profit, franchise or other synergies.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Rating upside on the VRs may result from fundamental
improvements in the
operating environment, including in the capital markets and the
economy, better
corporate governance, and a more visible improvement in the
banks' risk
management cultures. Rating downside may result from significant
asset-quality
deterioration and weakened loss-absorption buffers, particularly
in a sharp
protracted downturn.
SENIOR DEBT
Any changes in the IDRs, National Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings would affect
the ratings on the banks' rupiah and foreign-currency
denominated senior bonds
and bond programmes.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Mandiri:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
BRI:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
BNI:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
BTN
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Indoexim
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
MTF
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
BRIS
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Mandiri and BNI's National Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (BRI's National Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Tomi Rustamiaji (BTN, MTF and BRIS's National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Secondary Analysts
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Mandiri and BNI's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Iwan Wisaksana (BRI and Indoexim's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
