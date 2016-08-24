(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Siyapatha
Finance PLC's
(Siyapatha; A-(lka)/Negative) senior unsecured redeemable
debentures of up to
LKR2.5bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. A full list
of existing
ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
11 March 2016
and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The issue will have two tranches with bullet principal
repayments in the third
and fifth years and a fixed-rate coupon paid annually. The
debentures will be
listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Siyapatha expects to use
the proceeds to
fund lending growth, lengthen maturities of its liabilities and
reduce
structural maturity mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue has been rated at the same level as Siyapatha's
National Long-Term
Rating according to Fitch criteria and ranks equally with the
claims of the
company's other senior unsecured creditors.
Siyapatha's rating reflects Fitch's view that support would be
forthcoming from
its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (A+(lka)/Negative), which owns 100%
of Siyapatha
and is involved in the company's strategic direction through
board
representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent
because of its
limited contribution to the group's core businesses and
different branding from
its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Siyapatha's National Long-Term Rating would
affect the issues'
National Long-Term Rating.
The rating on Siyapatha is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assessment of Sampath
Bank's ability and propensity to provide support.
Full list of ratings:
Siyapatha Finance PLC
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Negative Outlook
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'BBB+(lka)'
Senior unsecured debenture: assigned at 'A-(lka)'
Contact::
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sampath Bank PLC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
