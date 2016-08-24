(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-based
Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed MIT's
SGD305m outstanding
senior unsecured medium-term notes at 'BBB+'; the notes are
issued by MIT's
subsidiary Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd.
and guaranteed
by DBS Trustee Limited. DBS Trustee Limited acts as trustee for
MIT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Performance to Continue: Fitch expects MIT's strong
performance to
continue in FY17-FY18. MIT's portfolio-wide rental rates have
increased each
quarter since its listing in 3QFY11; in 1QFY17 portfolio rent
rose 1.1% to
SGD1.92 per square foot per month from SGD1.90 in 4QFY16, and
increased 3.2%
from SGD1.86 in 1QFY16. Fitch believes the trust will be able to
manage the FY17
renewal of 14.1% of its portfolio leases by gross rental income
without a major
weakening in its portfolio average rent, despite the high supply
of industrial
assets expected and weak demand. This is because MIT's assets
have occupancy
rates that are above the industry average, and competitive rents
across several
of its asset types.
High Lease Expiries in FY18: Almost a third of MIT's portfolio
is due for
renewal in FY18 amid a continued glut in industrial space in
Singapore, which
may result in more pressure on portfolio rental income from
existing properties.
However, MIT's SGD226m build-to-suit (BTS) development project
for
Hewlett-Packard (part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, rated
A-/Stable) with 100%
committed occupancy is due to be completed in FY18 and will
support earnings. In
addition, the SGD77m project in Kallang Basin Four, which is
being developed
without prior commitments from end users, is likely to be
completed during the
same period.
Robust Finances, Rating Headroom: MIT's ratings benefit from its
strong
financial profile, with continued EBITDA growth in the last few
years, and
EBITDA margin of 62%-65%. MIT's FFO fixed-charge coverage stood
at 8.9x at
FYE16, with net debt over investment property value at 27% at
FYE16, and
FFO-adjusted net leverage at 4.4x. These parameters are robust
relative to MIT's
peers, and are well within the rating thresholds.
Distribution Reinvestment Plan Cancelled: MIT has cancelled its
distribution
reinvestment plan (DRP) beyond 3QFY16; the plan allowed MIT to
conserve around
SGD60m-80m of its operating cash flows each year since its
inception in FY13,
which supported MIT's property development activities. Although
this reduces
MIT's financing flexibility, Fitch does not consider this a
major risk given its
robust financial profile, strong market access, and high rating
headroom. The
halt to the DRP comes at a time when MIT's medium-term property
development
pipeline appears to be tailing-off, with no visibility of
substantial new
developments beyond FY18.
Strong Liquidity, Market Access: MIT's liquidity is strong; its
cash balance of
SGD44m and sufficient committed undrawn credit facilities at its
disposal will
be able to comfortably fund debt maturities of SGD36.4m, as well
as our
estimates of a potential free cash flow deficit of SGD86m for
FY17. Fitch
believes MIT's relationship with its sponsor, Mapletree
Investments Pte Ltd,
which is owned by the Singapore (AAA/Stable) state investment
company Temasek
Holdings, underpins its strong access to capital and credit
markets.
MIT is one of the few Singapore-listed real estate investment
trusts that
regularly issues bonds. It currently has SGD305m of senior
unsecured debt
outstanding off its SGD1bn multicurrency medium-term note
programme, with
maturities until 2026. MIT also routinely hedges a large portion
of its
interest-rate risk. At end-1QFY17, 87.6% of its borrowings were
at
fixed-interest rates or were hedged using interest-rate swaps.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MIT include;
- Revenue to grow by 0.3% in FY17 and 5.3% in FY18; rental rates
and occupancy
to remain under pressure for most asset types, but new
developments to mitigate
this in FY18
- EBITDA margin to remain higher than 64%, supported by an
increasing share of
earnings from new developments
- Maintenance capex to remain at around 3% of revenue; the
balance capex of
SGD162m to be spent on MIT's ongoing development projects in
FY17 and FY18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium
term given MIT's
geographic concentration in Singapore and limited scale relative
to higher-rated
global property investment companies.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 5x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6x and the ratio of
net debt to
investment property value sustained above 40%-45%
- The rating of MIT's senior unsecured notes may be downgraded
if the ratio of
unencumbered assets / unsecured debt falls below 2x
- A sustained and material weakening in the competitive position
of MIT's
assets, as evidenced in weaker rental renewal rates and
occupancy levels,
resulting in EBITDA margin sustained below 60%
