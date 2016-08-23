(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Netherlands-based AEGON Bank
NV's Outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The revision in Outlook reflects Fitch's decision to equalise
AEGON Bank's IDRs
with the bank's ultimate 100% owner, Aegon NV (A-/Stable), a
large international
insurance group. This is driven by our expectation that Aegon
will be extremely
likely to provide extraordinary support if ever needed. Fitch's
view is driven
by the increasingly important role of AEGON Bank within the
group, complementing
its insurance activities in the Netherlands, which is one of
Aegon's core
markets.
We also believe that the Dutch central bank, DNB, which is the
common regulator
for banks and insurance companies in the Netherlands, will
encourage Aegon to
support the bank in case of need. In our view, Aegon would have
the resources
required to provide such support given the bank's small relative
size.
AEGON Bank consolidates the group's retail banking operations in
the
Netherlands, offering primarily bank savings strategically
linked to the group's
retirement planning products and serving as an additional
distribution channel
for mortgage loans and the group's insurance and investment
products. Our view
of support also reflects the bank's deep integration with the
parent and common
branding.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to AEGON Bank given its
close
integration with the group and Fitch's opinion that the bank's
franchise cannot
be assessed on a standalone basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with Aegon's
ratings. AEGON
Bank's ratings are also sensitive to a perceived decrease of the
bank's
strategic importance to Aegon's Dutch operations and therefore
to the group as a
whole.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds issued by AEGON Bank is
not affected by
these rating actions.
