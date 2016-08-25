(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
dashboard that
it expects German non-life insurers to continue increasing
premiums to offset
declining yields on their investment portfolios. We expect gross
written
premiums (GWP) for the sector to grow 2% in 2016 and 1% in 2017
following 2015
growth of around 3.5%, driven by higher pricing.
However, we expect the average portfolio investment yield across
the sector to
decline to 3.8% in 2016 and 3.6% in 2017 from an estimated 4.0%
in 2015 and 4.2%
in 2014, reflecting persistently low yields for new investments.
In the motor sector, GWP growth was stronger than expected in
2015 but
underwriting profitability weakened despite the price increases.
We expect motor
insurers to focus on underwriting discipline and higher premiums
in 2016, but
benign claims experience could lead to premiums reductions in
2017.
According to the German regulator, non-life insurers had an
average Solvency II
ratio of 280% at end-1Q16, which was stable compared with
end-2015 (278%). These
figures are, in most cases, calculated without Solvency II
transitional
measures. Fitch expects German non-life insurers to maintain
strong
capitalisation, with an average Solvency II ratio above 250% at
end-2016,
slightly weaker than former Solvency I ratios, which averaged
around 310% at
end-2014.
The dashboard gives our latest update on important market
developments and our
forecasts for GWP growth and combined ratios for major business
lines.
The 'German Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - Summer 2016' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
60325 Frankfurt
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
