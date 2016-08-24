(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) The rating on Hong Kong-based
investment property
company Swire Properties Limited (A/Stable) is intact despite a
modest decline
in rental income amid the weak retail sentiment in Hong Kong,
Fitch Ratings
says.
The rating on Swire Properties is also supported by its
resilient office rental
income (which accounts for the majority of its gross rental
income), low
leverage and strong interest coverage ratios. The decline in
tourist arrivals
from mainland China started to slow down during 2Q16, which
indicates luxury
retail sales may also stabilise after an extended slide, in
Fitch's view.
Swire Properties' gross rental income from its retail portfolio
in Hong Kong
declined modestly by 3.7%, to form 24% of its gross rental
income in 1H16.
Retail sales of its tenants at its high-end Pacific Place mall
were down 17% due
to sluggish luxury retail sales, leading to a decrease in the
rental income
component based on tenant sales. Swire Properties is
diversifying its tenant
base and increasing the proportion of food and beverage stores
in its retail
portfolio to attract new customers. The change in tenant mix
also resulted in a
slightly lower retail rental income, but Fitch expects the
landlord to benefit
from a more stable source of rental revenue.
Rental income from offices, which accounted for 56% of the
company's gross
rental income in 1H16, remained resilient. The company's
leverage, as measured
by net debt/investment property value, remained low at 15.2% as
at end-June,
though it was slightly higher than the 14.6% at end-2015. Its
operating profit
from investment properties covered its cash interest expense by
6 times in 1H16.
The leverage and interest coverage ratios are in line with the
agency's
expectations and support the company's rating.
