(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hatton
National Bank PLC's
(HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debenture issue of
up to LKR6bn an
expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures, which will have tenors of five and seven years
and carry fixed
coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. HNB
expects to use the
proceeds to strengthen its Tier II capital base.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
HNB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured debt.
The National Long-Term Rating of HNB reflects its strong
domestic franchise,
satisfactory capitalisation and strong performance, which are
counterbalanced by
a higher risk appetite as seen in the sustained high loan growth
that has put
pressure on its funding and liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
HNB's National
Long-Term Rating.
A full list of HNB's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures at
'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures at
'A+(lka)'
Proposed Basel II compliant subordinated debentures at
'A+(lka)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
HNB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
