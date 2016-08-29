(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
demand for industrial
land in Indonesia to recover in the next 12 months - from a 14%
slump in sales
volume in 2015 - amid increased economic activity and improved
consumer
sentiment since 2Q16. Nevertheless, short-term risks remain,
especially with
regards to the success of the tax amnesty programme, and whether
the
government's planned infrastructure investments would continue.
Industrial land sales improved in 2Q16 after a weak start to the
year, due to
robust investment inflow and increased confidence in the
economy. The
consolidated industrial land sales volume of PT Kawasan Industri
Jababeka Tbk
(B+/A(idn)/Stable), PT Modernland Realty Tbk (B/Negative), PT
Bekasi Fajar
Industrial Estate Tbk (unrated), and PT Surya Semesta Internusa
Tbk (unrated)
had risen 35% yoy in 2Q16 with land sales totalling 24 hectares
(ha). The
consolidated presales value of the four companies had also
improved in the
period, with presales having risen 46% yoy to IDR595bn
(approximately USD44m).
Growth in value exceeded that of volume as average selling
prices (ASP) rose 8%
yoy to IDR2.5m/square metres (sq m) in 2Q16.
Fitch believes the recent improvement was due to a combination
of robust
investment inflow and improving confidence towards the economy.
Total 1H16
foreign and domestic investment realisation rose by 15% yoy to
IDR298trn,
according to the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM),
and accounted
for 50.1% of the 2016 target (1H15: 47.6% of 2015 target).
Economic activities
also improved, as indicated by overall traffic volume growth in
Indonesia's
major toll roads having increased 5% yoy in 1H16, after falling
to 2%-3% yoy in
2013-2015.
Accelerated infrastructure expansion by the Ministry of Housing
and Public Works
in 1H16 also helped improve economic sentiment; the Ministry had
met 27% of its
annual target during the period, compared with only 16% of its
target during the
same period in 2015.
Fitch believes steady progress on the government's
infrastructure spending and
the successful implementation of the tax amnesty programme may
boost investor
sentiments and, in turn, benefit industrial-land sales.
