(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) The opposition's decision to
challenge the
result of Zambia's recent presidential elections will delay
agreement on IMF
support, although we think a programme is still likely after
groundwork was laid
earlier this year, Fitch Ratings says. If successfully
implemented, an IMF
programme would mitigate external financing risks and support FX
reserves,
reducing pressure on Zambia's sovereign rating.
An IMF visit in March and preliminary discussions in April set
the stage for
formal programme negotiations after August's elections. However,
these may be on
hold until a post-election government is firmly in place.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia said on 15 August that Edgar
Lungu of the
Patriotic Front had been re-elected with 50.4% of the vote. His
closest
opponent, Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party of National
Development (UPND),
disputed the outcome, and on Friday the UPND filed a petition
asking the
Constitutional Court to nullify the vote. This has delayed
Lungu's inauguration.
According to Zambian law, the opposition's petition must be
settled within 15
days of its receipt. If the Constitutional Court nullified the
result, a new
election would have to be held within 30 days.
The run-up to polling had seen clashes between the two parties'
supporters and a
10-day suspension of campaigning in Lusaka, although EU
observers said that
election day was "generally well-administered and peaceful". Any
lasting
deterioration in political stability as a result of disputes
about the outcome
would be negative for Zambia, where political stability has been
much greater
than in 'B' and 'BB' category peers.
The inauguration of the new government once the challenge to the
results is
resolved would pave the way for formal programme talks.
Ultimately, an agreement
looks likely whichever candidate emerges as president. The IMF
said in March
that there was "a shared understanding" of Zambia's economic
challenges, and the
government subsequently indicated that it would pursue
electricity and fuel
tariff reform and amend the mineral royalty tax regime. Edgar
Lungu said after
the vote that "tough decisions will be made" to support growth
and control
expenditure. Hakainde Hichilema has said that the UPND and the
IMF are "singing
from the same hymn sheet".
An IMF programme would provide balance of payments support and
unlock other
sources of external financing, easing the risks from falling
export earnings as
lower copper prices and falling copper production have pushed
the current
account into deficit. Subsidy and mining tax reform would
contain fiscal
deterioration caused by lower growth and mineral royalties and a
failure to
scale back capex.
An IMF programme would also provide an anchor for fiscal policy.
The IMF has
identified deficit reduction as a key priority, but previous
consolidation
efforts have been slow or (as with plans to raise electricity
tariffs) reversed.
We forecast the 2016 deficit to be 7.1% of GDP and financing
options are
limited.
Improving Zambia's external and fiscal positions could ease
pressure on the
country's 'B'/Negative sovereign rating. Our revision of the
Outlook to Negative
in February reflected persistent and large fiscal deficits and a
doubling of
gross general government debt (GGGD) since 2012. Our sensitivity
analysis shows
that in the absence of fiscal consolidation that reduced the
primary budget
deficit, GGGD could eventually rise to 100% of GDP, which we
would view as
incompatible with the current rating.
Contact:
Jermaine Leonard
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Zambia
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.