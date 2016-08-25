(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured
Insurance Limited
(RMBSI), Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS)
and
Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC)
at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has simultaneously upgraded RMBSI's National IFS rating to
'AA(zaf)' from
'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The rating actions follow Santam Limited's (National IFS
AA+(zaf)/Stable)
announcement that it will acquire RMB-SI Investments Proprietary
Limited (RMBSI
Group) from Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (RMI).
RMBSI's National IFS rating receives a one-notch uplift from its
standalone
assessment of 'AA-(zaf)', which reflects that upon acquisition,
Fitch will
consider the RMBSI Group to be strategically "Important" to the
Santam group, as
defined under our insurance rating methodology. Ownership of
RBMSI Group could
enable Santam to strengthen its position in structured
insurance, risk finance
and credit insurance markets. This includes access to RMBSI
Group's insurance
structuring expertise.
Santam's ratings are unaffected by the transaction, given its
size relative to
RMBSI Group. Santam reported total equity of ZAR8.5bn and net
income of ZAR2.5bn
for 2015. RMBSI Group reported fee and underwriting income of
ZAR83m and net
income of ZAR82m in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes that there is limited integration risk given the
nature and scale
of the acquisition. We expect RMBSI Group to benefit from being
part of the
larger Santam group, including benefiting from its operational
scale and
expertise.
RMBSI Group's ratings continue to reflect the companies' strong
capital
positions, as well as resilient fee and underwriting income,
prudent investment
policy and conservative approach to underwriting risk. These
positive rating
drivers are offset by the group's small size (particularly in
relation to other
insurers in the market) and concentration risk, stemming from
its focus on the
South African market and its limited number of clients.
The group's IFS ratings are constrained by South Africa's
National Long-Term
Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. RMBSI
PCC's and RMBFS's
ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI group.
We view RMBSI
PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group and therefore align
their IFS ratings
with RMBSI.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RMBSI Group's National ratings could be aligned with those of
Santam as its
strategic importance improves to 'very important' or above.
Possible drivers of
this assessment include deep operational integration, shared
branding or
explicit undertakings of support.
Should the transaction be rejected by the approving authorities,
RMBSI's
National IFS could be downgraded.
An upgrade or downgrade of South Africa's Long-Term Foreign or
Local Currency
IDRs would trigger a similar rating action on RMBSI's IFS
ratings.
A downgrade of both the National and International scale ratings
could result
from a sharp decline in revenue or earnings or a sustained sharp
deterioration
in capitalisation, as measured by regulatory solvency or Fitch's
Prism
Factor-Based Model.
