(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited (RMBSI), Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has simultaneously upgraded RMBSI's National IFS rating to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The rating actions follow Santam Limited's (National IFS AA+(zaf)/Stable) announcement that it will acquire RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited (RMBSI Group) from Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (RMI). RMBSI's National IFS rating receives a one-notch uplift from its standalone assessment of 'AA-(zaf)', which reflects that upon acquisition, Fitch will consider the RMBSI Group to be strategically "Important" to the Santam group, as defined under our insurance rating methodology. Ownership of RBMSI Group could enable Santam to strengthen its position in structured insurance, risk finance and credit insurance markets. This includes access to RMBSI Group's insurance structuring expertise. Santam's ratings are unaffected by the transaction, given its size relative to RMBSI Group. Santam reported total equity of ZAR8.5bn and net income of ZAR2.5bn for 2015. RMBSI Group reported fee and underwriting income of ZAR83m and net income of ZAR82m in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch believes that there is limited integration risk given the nature and scale of the acquisition. We expect RMBSI Group to benefit from being part of the larger Santam group, including benefiting from its operational scale and expertise. RMBSI Group's ratings continue to reflect the companies' strong capital positions, as well as resilient fee and underwriting income, prudent investment policy and conservative approach to underwriting risk. These positive rating drivers are offset by the group's small size (particularly in relation to other insurers in the market) and concentration risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market and its limited number of clients. The group's IFS ratings are constrained by South Africa's National Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI group. We view RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group and therefore align their IFS ratings with RMBSI. RATING SENSITIVITIES RMBSI Group's National ratings could be aligned with those of Santam as its strategic importance improves to 'very important' or above. Possible drivers of this assessment include deep operational integration, shared branding or explicit undertakings of support. Should the transaction be rejected by the approving authorities, RMBSI's National IFS could be downgraded. An upgrade or downgrade of South Africa's Long-Term Foreign or Local Currency IDRs would trigger a similar rating action on RMBSI's IFS ratings. A downgrade of both the National and International scale ratings could result from a sharp decline in revenue or earnings or a sustained sharp deterioration in capitalisation, as measured by regulatory solvency or Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model.