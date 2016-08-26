(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Shri Trust M 2017 - Appendix here HONG KONG/SEOUL, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to pass-through certificates (PTCs) from Shri Trust M 2017. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle and tractor loans originated by Sundaram Finance Limited (SFL), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The ratings are as follows: Shri Trust M 2017 INR7.5bn Series A notes due March 2021: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Outlook reflect adequate external credit enhancement (CE) of 9.5% of the initial principal balance as well as SFL's origination practices, servicing experience and expertise in collection and recovery of commercial-vehicle and tractor loans in India. The transaction is supported by a sound legal and financial structure. The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled payouts will be net tax deducted at source on the income distributed by the trust to the PTC holders. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The CE will be in the form of fixed-deposits with a bank rated 'BBB-/F3' by Fitch in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee. The CE is deemed sufficient to cover the servicer's commingling risks, payment-interruption risks and the liquidity for timely payment of the PTCs. Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' in July 2016. Fitch expects India's real GDP growth to pick up to 7.7% in the financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) and 7.9% in FY18. Fitch has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its analysis and base-case default-rate assumptions. The default-rate, default timing, prepayment-rate, recovery-rate and time-to-recovery, together with the portfolio's weighted-average (WA) yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cash flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash flow for timely payment at the current rating level. No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the transaction, since both the assets and PTCs are fixed-rate and denominated in rupees. The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with loans from 17 Indian states. The collateral pool will be assigned to the trust at par; and as of the 31 July 2016 cut-off date, it had an aggregate scheduled outstanding principal balance of INR7.5bn from 1 September 2016 and consisted of 8,703 loans to 7,859 obligors. The maximum obligor concentration is 0.15%. Typically, in applying Fitch's Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, the agency will expect the portfolio is consist of more than 10,000 obligors, with one contract per obligor and a maximum obligor concentration of less than 0.05%. Fitch deems the characteristics of this portfolio as compatible with the Global Consumer ABS Criteria, as 99.6% of loans are provided to individuals. The transaction's CE adequately covers the loss from obligors, contributing over 0.05% to the current principal outstanding. The collateral pool had a WA original loan/value ratio of 81.3%, a WA seasoning of 11 months and a WA yield of 11.7%. Loans in the securitised pool were mostly current as of the cut-off date, with no overdue loans. Fitch gave some credit to WA seasoning of 11 months of the underlying loans. EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the agency may consider downgrading the rating on the transaction to 'BB(EXP)sf' if the base-case default rate increases by 30% or to 'BB+(EXP)sf" if the base-case recovery rate declines by 30%. The sensitivity analysis assumes the CE and other factors remain constant. The rating may be upgraded if the ratings of the credit collateral banks holding the first-loss credit facility deposits are upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains sound, with adequate CE that can withstand stress above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario. SFL will assign commercial-vehicle and tractor loans to the issuer at closing, which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTC proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under Related Research below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/882358">Representatio ns, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions , dated 31 May 2016. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by SFL compared with SFL's credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would affect Fitch's rating analysis. Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP reported no material errors that would affect Fitch's rating analysis. Included as an Appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst Grace Li Associate Director +852 2263 9936 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com The sources of information identified for this rating action were SFL and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation as the arranger. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 