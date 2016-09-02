(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian
Autonomous Province of Bolzano's (PAB) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1'.The Outlook is Stable.
The 'A' rating reflects the strong financial autonomy of PAB due
to its special
status granted by Constitution, which underpins its sound
budgetary performance,
including low debt, and robust socio-economic indicators. The
Outlook reflects
our expectations of stable fiscal performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings
Under Fitch's criteria, PAB is eligible to be rated above the
sovereign
(BBB+/Outlook Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength
and high degree of
financial autonomy. PAB's constitutionally granted special
autonomous status
entitles the province to receive fixed shares of major national
taxes, ranging
from 90% personal income tax (PIT) and corporate income tax
(CIT) to 80% of VAT.
This underpins the province's tax revenue resilience and limits
dependence on
state transfers.
Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to
bilateral
agreements and from 2019 will account for about EUR500m
annually, or 0.5% of
Italy's interest burden.
The two notches above the sovereign's 'BBB+' rating captures
possible
interference by the state in case of macroeconomic stress or
stressed sovereign
finances with subsequent risks of weakening predictability of
intergovernmental
relations.
Overall Fitch considers Italian inter-governmental relations as
neutral for PAB.
Solid Fiscal Performance
PAB has maintained solid operating performance with an operating
margin around
30%, or EUR1.6bn, at end-2015, sustained by a solid tax base and
continued
control on costs. Fitch expects revenue to gradually grow on
average about 1%
yoy in the medium term, as an improving tax base partially
offsets increased tax
relief. We expect operating spending to rise towards EUR3.7bn by
2017 (EUR3.4bn
in 2015) on the back of higher staff costs and transfers.
Fitch forecasts the operating margin to range between 25% and
30% over the
medium term, which will be sufficient to fund capital spending
of an estimated
EUR1.5bn annually, or 30% of the budget, which is committed to
support public
services and the local economy.
Sustainable Risks
PAB remained nearly direct debt-free in 2015, with outstanding
debt negligible
at EUR7m. Fitch includes in its calculation of direct risk
EUR360m
municipalities' debt sustained by PAB and zero-interest bearing
loans from the
Region Trentino Alto Adige (EUR155m) and from Bolzano's Chamber
of Commerce
(EUR10m). The latter two loans, which are used to fund specific
investments, are
to be repaid in 20 years. Net overall risk, including guarantees
and PSEs' debt,
rose to EUR1.8bn in 2015 or 36% of revenue (EUR1.1bn in 2014),
mainly due to
additional EUR265m guarantees issued in favour of SEL, a local
electricity
utility, as the latter's financial debt doubled to EUR709m.
Fitch expects PAB's total risk to decrease towards 20% over the
medium term as a
result of the province's objective to reduce municipalities'
debt and the
withdrawal of guarantee to SEL in 2017 after the repayment of
the guaranteed
debt.
Sound Economy
PAB's GDP per capita at nearly 145% the EU average makes the
province one of the
wealthiest regions in Italy and Europe. With an unemployment
rate of 3.8% in
2015 (12% Italy) Fitch expects GDP to grow 1% in 2016 (0.8% in
2015), driven by
manufacturing and exports. This should underpin the province's
strong tax
revenue base and support the province's investments and tax cut
flexibility.
Prudent Management Sustaining Economy
PAB maintains prudent and conservative management, with a tight
control on
municipalities' and subsidiaries' debt. Fitch expects PAB's free
reserves to be
maintained at around 5% of revenue in the medium term, while the
region has
sufficient cost flexibility amounting to one-fifth of its budget
for unforeseen
events.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PAB's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to its
standalone profile
being constrained by the sovereign's rating. A rating action on
Italy would
translate into a corresponding rating action on PAB. An upgrade
would be limited
to a maximum of three notches above Italy's sovereign ratings,
provided Italy's
sovereign is upgraded.
A decline in the operating margin towards 10%-15%, due to a
looser grip on
spending or a sharp fall in revenue could be rating-negative. A
downgrade could
also be triggered by the loss of PAB's special status and,
hence, of its
autonomy or mounting direct and indirect debt liabilities
substantially beyond
our expectations.
