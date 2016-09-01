(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that 'Brexit'
could lead to a
loss of business for Lloyd's of London unless the UK government
is able to
negotiate passporting arrangements to maintain access to the
European Economic
Area (EEA).
In a new report Fitch says that without passporting rights, UK
insurers wishing
to underwrite risks from the EEA would need to set up entities
in the EEA. We
believe this could lead to business moving away from the Lloyd's
platform. In
2015 the EEA accounted for GBP2.9bn or 11% of Lloyd's gross
written premium.
In 1H16, premium rates for London market insurers continued to
fall,
particularly for marine and energy and for property lines. Some
insurers have
attempted to mitigate this by diversifying into specialty lines,
where rates
have held up better, but we believe this could lead to price
falls in these
lines as well.
Reserve releases continue to support earnings, taking 13ppts off
of the combined
ratio for Hiscox in 1H16 (1H15: 17ppts). Fitch is monitoring the
sustainability
of reserve releases in the context of strong pricing
competition.
London market insurers reported slightly improved investment
returns in 1H16
compared with 1H15, driven by gains on fixed-income investments
as yields
declined, particularly following the Leave outcome in the
referendum on EU
membership. However, we do not expect such gains to contribute
to returns on an
ongoing basis, and we expect low yields to be a drag on
profitability.
The report "London Market Dashboard - 1H16 Results" is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
