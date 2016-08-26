(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche
Postbank's (PB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook and assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' to the
bank.
PB's Support Rating (SR) of '2' remains on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). We
expect to resolve the watch after the bank is divested by its
parent, Deutsche
Bank AG (DB, A-/Stable/a-), which is likely to take more than
six months. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The newly assigned VR reflects the progress in preparing the
separation of PB
from its parent, which is now sufficiently advanced for Fitch to
assess PB's
standalone creditworthiness. This is evidenced by recent
organisational,
reporting and system enhancements at PB's level to ensure its
full operational
independence from DB upon its sale. Concurrently, DB withdrew
its declaration of
backing for PB at end-1H16. DB initiated the separation in 2Q15,
when it
announced its intention to sell PB.
PB's Long-Term IDR with a Stable Outlook and its senior debt
ratings are now
driven by the VR as we believe that despite the uncertain timing
DB will most
likely dispose of its subsidiary in the form of an IPO, as
opposed to an
institutional sale. A buyer with the ability and propensity to
support PB at a
higher level than 'BBB+' may trigger an upgrade of PB's IDRs and
senior debt
ratings. While this cannot be ruled out, we consider this
significantly less
likely than an IPO. Consequently, we have removed the IDRs and
senior debt
ratings from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). Our rating assumption
is for the
strategy to remain broadly unchanged.
The VR reflects PB's adequate nationwide retail franchise as
well as a stable
and transparent business model, with a strong focus on domestic
retail banking,
particularly deposit-taking as well as residential mortgage and
SME lending. It
also reflects the bank's solid asset quality, modest
profitability and
efficiency, improving capitalisation and strong funding and
liquidity.
The VR is primarily constrained by PB's moderate profitability,
which has been
weighed down by recurring negative contributions from the bank's
non-core
operating unit (NCOU), due to a large overhang of high-yielding
and long-dated
legacy liabilities. Additional costs have arisen in recent years
from regulation
and PB's integration into (and, since 2015, separation from) DB.
Positive
momentum is expected from the gradual reduction of the
NCOU-liabilities and a
moderate improvement of fee income as a result of a new pricing
model for
servicing current accounts.
Similar to most of its peers, the vulnerability of PB's
performance to the
prevailing low interest rates is compounded by a reluctance to
pass on negative
rates to retail depositors. In 2016, we expect this to
contribute to a material
decline of its performance. A prolonged period of low or
negative interest rates
will put earnings under increasing pressure as the bank
continues to reprice its
assets. On the other hand, an end to the prolonged low-rate
environment may
weaken PB's interest earnings as bank's liabilities are likely
to reprice more
rapidly than its generally long-term, fixed-rate loans. However,
this could be
partly offset by the margins on PB's sticky overnight deposits,
as well as, to a
lesser extent, on the savings and term deposits.
While the retail banking sector as a whole is suffering from low
interest rates,
we believe that PB has less scope to mitigate their impact than
its larger
competitors, which benefit from better pricing power, or
smaller, leaner peers
focusing on higher-yielding asset classes.
PB enjoys strong brand recognition as the largest centrally
managed retail bank
in Germany operating a dense nationwide branch network,
including own branches
and postal agencies. However, its market penetration and pricing
power are
moderate by international comparison. They also trail those of
the much larger
(albeit unconsolidated) savings and cooperative banking groups,
which dominate
the otherwise fragmented and highly competitive German banking
sector.
PB's risk-adjusted capitalisation has improved materially in
recent years and is
now adequate in light of the bank's solid and granular loan
book. The run-off of
the NCOU's high-yielding liabilities should improve the bank's
internal capital
generation and drive further deleveraging, which we expect to
result in a
significant reduction of securities and interbank exposures.
However, this
process is gradual and will take several years to bring material
capital
benefit.
PB's solid asset quality reflects the bank's focus on German
retail banking,
especially residential mortgage lending, which has historically
been robust and
resilient. Its non-performing loans are low and loan
concentration is moderate.
Its significantly reduced investment securities portfolio is now
dominated by
German and western European sovereign and bank bonds (mostly
covered bonds), the
vast majority of which are investment-grade. Its largest
securities investments,
notably its still large Italian sovereign exposure, are,
however, fairly
concentrated. Fitch understands from management that PB intends
to reduce this
exposure significantly in the next few years.
PB's strong funding and liquidity are underpinned by a stable
and granular
retail deposit base. Other funding sources (e.g. covered bonds)
are
well-diversified and mostly stable, with limited sensitivity to
market
sentiment. Its reliance on unsecured wholesale funding is
moderate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The SR reflects our view that, in light of the severe
reputational damage that a
default of PB would represent for DB, the probability of support
from DB will
remain high as long as it is PB's majority owner.
The SR does not reflect the control and profit and loss transfer
agreement in
place between PB and DB via DB Finanz-Holding GmbH as we expect
the agreement to
be terminated upon PB's deconsolidation at the latest. We
maintain the SR on RWN
to reflect the expectation that the probability of external
support being
available to PB after its divestment by DB in the form of an IPO
will be low.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HYBRID SECURITIES
The legacy hybrid capital securities issued by Deutsche Postbank
Funding Trust
I-IV and subject to phasing-out under capital requirements
regulation are
notched twice for non-performance risk and twice for loss
severity from DB's VR.
This reflects our expectation that DB's support for PB would
extend to its
hybrid instruments until the deconsolidation is completed.
Absent a sale to a higher-rated bank that in our opinion would
support PB's
hybrid instruments, the hybrids will be notched down from PB's
VR after the
divestment by DB. In view of this we have revised the rating
watch on the hybrid
instruments to Negative from Evolving. We expect to resolve the
watch after the
divestment is finalised, which is likely to take more than six
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PB's LEGACY UNSECURED GUARANTEED DEBT
RATINGS ISSUED BY DSL
The rating of the guaranteed debt originally issued by the
former DSL (which was
later merged with PB) reflects our view that Germany
(AAA/Stable) has a strong
incentive to ensure timely payments under its grandfathered
deficiency guarantee
for these notes. The notes are rated two notches below Germany's
IDR as we
believe that uncertainty around timeliness of payment is limited
given Germany's
high reputational risk if holders of these notes incur losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
PB's IDRs and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes to the
bank's VR. They could be upgraded in the event of the sale of PB
to an entity
that has the ability and propensity to support PB at a higher
level than PB's
VR. However, we do not consider this scenario to be particularly
likely.
PB's IDRs and senior debt ratings could be downgraded in the
event of a
downgrade of PB's VR. However, should that occur while DB
remains PB's majority
shareholder, the extent of any IDR downgrade would be limited by
Fitch's
assessment of the likelihood of potential support from DB.
An upgrade of PB's VR would require significantly and
sustainably improved
profitability or capitalisation while maintaining resilient
asset quality
through the cycle. A downgrade could arise from an unexpected
severe
deterioration of Germany's operating environment including a
recession, lower
property prices and a sharp increase in unemployment, which
would trigger high
loan impairments.
Rising competitive pressure in German retail, corporate and CRE
banking could
also put pressure on the VR by delaying the improvement of PB's
performance, as
would a prolonged period of unfavourable interest rate
development. The VR is
also sensitive to a material shift in PB's strategic objectives,
including those
that might result from ownership change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to DB's progress in selling PB. In case of
an IPO, we expect
to resolve the RWN by downgrading the SR to '5' and assign a
Rating Support
Floor of 'No Floor'. In case of an institutional sale, the SR
would depend on
our assessment of the buyer's ability and propensity to provide
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PB's LEGACY UNSECURED GUARANTEED DEBT
ISSUED BY DSL
The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt are sensitive to a
downgrade of
Germany's rating or to a change in Fitch's assessment of the
likelihood that
Germany will honour the guarantee in a timely manner.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid securities (Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust) are
primarily sensitive
to DB's VR as well as the progress in the process of PB's
deconsolidation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Postbank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; off RWE
Support Rating: '2'; remain on RWN
Senior debt and debt issuance programme ratings: affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'; off
RWE
Senior unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank::
affirmed at 'AA'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I-IV: 'BB+'; Rating Watch
revised to Negative
from Evolving
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Lola Yusupova
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 114
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
