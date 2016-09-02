(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Norwegian life
insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A',
with Stable
Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings.
Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn KLP Banken
AS Group's (KLP
Banken) and public sector covered bond issuing subsidiary, KLP
Kommunekreditt
AS's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable
Outlooks,
Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' and Support Ratings at '1'.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of KLP and its banking
subsidiaries for
commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for KLP and subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KLP (applicable criteria: Insurance Rating Methodology (May
2016))
The ratings reflect the ownership structure and importance of
the KLP group in
the Norwegian life market, its strong capital adequacy and its
market-leading
position in the occupational pension market for public sector
entities in
Norway.
KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are
the
municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities legally
cannot default on
their obligations, rely on 'AAA' state support, if required, and
have a
statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. The ownership
structure and
potential support are key factors underpinning KLP's ratings.
KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with both the
regulatory solvency
margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy. KLP
reported a 187%
Solvency II coverage without the benefit of transitional
arrangements at
end-2015. KLP maintains a goal of at least 150% coverage.
In Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and
capitalisation arising from
a prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially
mitigated by
Norwegian life insurers' ability to annually re-price the
interest rate
guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes.
Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical
diversification and
growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension
schemes. KLP's
customers will have the opportunity to establish their own
pension funds, which
will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium
term.
KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt (applicable criteria: Global
Bank Rating
Criteria (July 2016))
The banks' ratings are driven by institutional support from
their ultimate
parent, KLP. Fitch sees an extremely high probability of support
in case of need
for both entities given the strong strategic synergies with KLP,
the high level
of integration and the reputational risk for KLP. The one-notch
difference
between the banks' IDRs and KLP's 'A' Long-Term IDR reflects the
banks' small
contribution to KLP's overall earnings and KLP's primary role of
being a
provider of life insurance products. In Fitch's view, a disposal
of the two
entities would not fundamentally alter KLP's overall franchise.
KLP Banken provides additional banking services to KLP pension
scheme members
and manages KLP's public-sector and mortgage lending activities.
Both public
sector and mortgage loans are attractive and important asset
classes for KLP,
and the bank gives the group access to this through its own
customer base. KLP
Kommunekreditt AS issues public sector covered bonds on behalf
of KLP Banken and
is highly integrated with its parent.
KLP has previously provided support to KLP Banken and KLP
Kommunekreditt through
loan purchases and capital injections. The banking group is
small in relation to
the parent, representing around 6% of total group assets at
end-June 2016. Fitch
believes that KLP's ability to support the two entities is high.
KLP has a
strong capital position, and excess capital would be readily
available to
provide support if necessary. The Short-Term IDRs reflect
Fitch's view that
liquidity support, in particular through loan purchases, would
be readily
available to support KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
