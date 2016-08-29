(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
property developer Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's
(Greenland;
BB+/Negative) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB+(EXP)'
expected rating.
The notes will be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary
Greenland Global
Investment Limited under its USD3bn medium-term note programme.
Proceeds from
the note issue will be used for Greenland's overseas expansion.
The notes are guaranteed by Greenland in accordance with China's
Foreign
Exchange Administration Rules.
The notes are rated at the same level as Greenland's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations
of the company. The final rating on the US dollar notes is
contingent on the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deteriorating Financial Metrics: Greenland's leverage rose to
74% at end-June
2016 from 66% at end-2015 and 62% at end-2014 due to subdued
cash collection to
support the fast expansion in its property development and other
businesses.
This level of leverage is comparable with Fitch-rated China
homebuilders rated
in the 'B' category. We believe Greenland's leverage may stay in
the high-50%
range even after receiving payment in 2017 for the bulk of its
uncollected sale
proceeds. This is because it had relied on supplier credit for
its inventory
build-up and this may reverse in 2017 upon project completion.
Greenland's
operating efficiency, as measured by total contracted
sales/total debt, remained
at 1.0x in last twelve months ended 1H16 after decreasing from
1.3x in 2014 due
to higher debt.
Slow Sales Collection: Fitch estimates that Greenland's cash
collection rate in
1H16 improved to 73% from 59% in 2015 thanks to management's
efforts to increase
residential sales contribution, but still lagged the industry
average of high
80%. This is mainly because almost 40% of its contracted sales
are from
commercial properties, where cash collection is much slower than
that of
residential property sales and exposes Greenland to payment
delays from small
and medium enterprises, which have been hit harder by China's
slower economic
growth and the downturn in the commodity market.
Residential property developers typically collect the full sales
amount within
three months of sales, but commercial property developers
collect a proportion
of the sales in the first year, which can be low depending on
negotiations, and
have to wait until delivery - usually three to five years after
sales - to
collect the balance. Greenland's cash collection rate for
residential properties
improved from below 80% in 2015 to over 90% in 1H16, but that
for commercial
properties remained below 45% in 1H16.
Deleveraging Hinges on 2017 Collection: Greenland's high
leverage is mitigated
by the sizeable off-balance-sheet uncollected sales proceeds
from both
residential and commercial property sales, which exceeded its
annual sales at
end-2015. Sales from commercial properties surged in 2014 and
2015, and
management expects cash collection to significantly improve in
2017 when these
projects are delivered. Leverage is likely to trend down towards
60% if the
expected collection materialises.
Non-Property Businesses Drive Leverage: Fitch believes
Greenland's non-property
businesses are still immature and need to be funded with cash
flow from the
company's property business. Greenland has made extensive
investments in the
financial institutions, consumer goods and infrastructure
industries in 2015,
which contributed to the increase in Greenland's leverage. In
addition,
Greenland's smaller equity placement in 2016 means it may need
to fund a CNY10bn
investment in the financial institutions business via internal
cash or external
debt, which will increase leverage further.
Benefits of Large Scale: Greenland is one of the biggest
property developers in
China by contracted sales. Greenland had contracted sales of
CNY111bn in 1H16,
up 34% from a year earlier. The company's property development
business is well
diversified over 40 cities in China and overseas. Greenland's
management says it
intends to sustain a property contracted sales of over CNY200bn
in the next few
years.
Diversified Funding Channels: Greenland has enhanced its onshore
funding
channels after gaining a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange
in July 2015 by
injecting assets into a listed company. Greenland plans to place
out shares in
this listed entity, although in August 2016 it further reduced
the amount to be
raised to CNY11bn from CNY15.7bn, after halving the size of the
placement in May
2016. The completion of the placement remains uncertain, given
the more
stringent approval process in the onshore market.
Greenland in March 2016 also announced it is exploring injecting
its hotel
assets into a hospitality REIT that may be listed on the
Singapore Exchange. In
early 2016, Greenland completed a CNY10bn domestic bond issuance
to augment its
funding needs and reduce its borrowing costs. The company also
established
offshore funding channels through its 59%-owned subsidiary
Greenland Hong Kong
Holdings Limited.
Rating Uplift for Parental Support: Greenland has a moderately
strong linkage
with the Shanghai government. It will continue to be one of the
major
contributors to Shanghai's tax revenue and remain the largest
Shanghai-based
property company. Fitch believes the Shanghai State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission, which owns 46% of Greenland, will
continue to be the
company's biggest shareholder and exert significant influence on
Greenland's
ability to acquire quality sites for development; even though
its stake is
likely to fall after the company's planned share placement in
2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Greenland
include:
- Contracted sales to remain flat in 2016-2018.
- Sales of commercial property to form 60% of total sales and
residential sales
will make up the remainder in 2016-2018
- Land premium of around CNY60bn-65bn in 2016-2018, or around
35% of current
year contracted sales. Assume cash is paid out in the same year
as incurred.
- CNY11bn to be raised via share placement in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The Outlook for the standalone ratings may be revised
to Stable if the
negative guidelines are not met in the next 12 months.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action on the ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60% (Fitch
estimate for 1H16:74%)
- Property EBITDA margin sustained below 15% (Fitch estimate for
1H16: 19%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1x (Fitch estimate
for last 12
months to June 2016: 1.3x)
- Evidence of weakening support from parent
In arriving at debt ratios for the property segment, Fitch
allocates a part of
the company's debt to its non-property business to maintain the
latter's net
working capital/net debt ratio at 1.5x and the rest of the debt
to the more
profitable property business.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 June 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
