(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the impact on Italian insurers from the earthquake that struck central Italy this week is likely to be limited. We estimate insured losses of EUR100m-EUR200m, arising mainly from property lines. Our estimate reflects the low density of population and businesses and limited insurance coverage in the region. Claims of this magnitude would not have a material impact on Italian insurers' underwriting results or credit profiles. Italian non-life insurers wrote EUR2.3bn of gross written premiums of property insurance in 2015. Italy has declared a state of emergency in the region hit by the earthquake and the government has pledged EUR50m for first aid. The declaration of a state of emergency means that certain losses will be covered by a state fund for emergencies, limiting losses for insurers. We expect the insured losses to be EUR40m-EUR80m for primary insurers and EUR60m-EUR120m for reinsurers. A similar event that struck a nearby area in 2009, where the insurance exposure was higher, caused insured losses of around EUR250m. Fitch expresses its condolences to the victims of the earthquake and their families. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Nicola Caverzan Associate Director +44 20 3530 1642 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.