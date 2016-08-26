(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured Foreign and Local
Currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs
have been
affirmed at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on Sweden's Short-Term
foreign currency
Commercial Paper have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' IDRs reflect high income per capita, strong
governance indicators
- even in comparison with 'AAA' rated peers - and a track record
of sound
economic policy management.
The Swedish economy expanded by around 4% in 2015, the fastest
growth rate since
2010. Domestic demand was the main driver of growth, with a
sharp rise in
capital spending, and robust growth in household and government
consumption.
Fitch expects this pattern of growth to continue this year and
over the next two
years, with resilient, albeit easing growth in domestic demand
partly offset by
a drag from net trade. We expect GDP growth to be 3.0% this
year, 2.5% in 2017,
and 2.4% in 2018.
Despite the strong developments in domestic demand, Sweden
retains a structural
surplus in both its trade balance and current account. The
current account
surplus is expected to decline from 5.8% of GDP in 2015 to 5.4%
this year -
lower than the forecast 'AAA' median of 6.1% - and to 5.2% of
GDP by 2018.
With monetary policy remaining expansionary, some indicators
point to tightening
labour market conditions. The unemployment rate edged down to
6.8% in 2Q16 from
7.2% a year earlier, although it remains higher than the
forecast 'AAA' median
of 5.9%, and unfilled vacancies and capacity utilisation
indicators have been
rising. We expect unemployment to fall further, averaging 6.7%
in 2017 and 2018.
Future labour market developments depend also on trends in
working-age
population, which are currently highly uncertain due to
migration trends. If the
working-age population does not rise in line with employment,
unemployment may
fall at a faster pace.
Consumer price inflation has picked up this year. Excluding the
impact of
mortgage payments, inflation has picked up from an average of
0.9% in 2015 to
1.3% this year so far. We expect inflation to pick up further
next year and in
2018, as resource utilisation increases and policy remains
loose. Survey-based
measures of inflation expectations have also picked up this year
in line with
the increase in prices.
House price inflation has fallen back in recent months, from
14.5% on an annual
basis in January to 8.5% in July. At the same time, house prices
in real terms
have risen by 50% over the past five years. Household debt as a
share of
disposable income remains high, and reached 179% in 1Q16, up
from 174% in 1Q15.
In our view, high household indebtedness and house prices pose
risks to
macroeconomic stability in Sweden. Corrections in house prices
or in households'
ability to service their debts may lead to a retrenchment in
domestic demand.
The Financial Supervisory Authority introduced an amortisation
requirement
earlier this year, where mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio
above 70% will
have to be amortised by at least 2% per year, and those above
50% by 1%.
However, the overall impact on the outstanding debt stock is
likely to be
limited as the requirement only applies to new mortgages.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy,
inter-linked through cross-holdings of securities and
concentrated, with the
four banking groups' assets (including overseas operations)
amounting to around
350% of GDP. Swedish banks are well-capitalised, with a Common
Equity Tier 1
capital ratio of 21.3% at 1Q16. At the same time, they are
structurally more
reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them vulnerable to market
funding shocks.
The general government budget was almost in balance in 2015, a
slightly better
than expected outturn compared with our last review in March. We
now expect
small deficits of 0.2%-0.3% of GDP over the next three years.
Our public finance
projections imply that the government debt to GDP ratio will
fall from 43.4% in
2015 to just below 40% by 2018, in line with forecasts for the
'AAA' median.
The parliamentary committee charged with proposing changes to
the fiscal policy
framework has agreed to adjust the target for general government
surplus over
the economic cycle from 1% of GDP to one third of a percentage
of GDP. A public
debt target of 35% of GDP has been added to the framework.
Starting from 2019,
if the debt ratio were to deviate by more than 5 percentage
points (in either
direction), the government would have to communicate a plan of
adjustment to the
parliament. We do not think that the new target will have an
impact on the
government's fiscal policy stance over the next three years. Our
projections
indicate that the government budget will be close to balance
then.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Sweden a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomic Factors: +1 notch, to reflect Sweden's
favourable medium-term
growth prospects
- External Finances: +1 notch, to adjust for the SRM penalising
Sweden on
account of its reserve currency score. Moreover, Sweden has a
structural current
account surplus, pointing to resilience to external shocks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the rating
include:
-A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the
household sector
- leading to a pronounced deterioration in public finances
through higher
deficits, rising debt and lower GDP growth.
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system, given
the size of the banking sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average a
primary balance of
0.8% of GDP, real GDP growth averaging 2.2%, GDP deflator
inflation of 1.8% and
a nominal effective exchange rate of around 1% in the short run
rising to 1.7%
by 2025. On the basis of these assumptions, the government debt
to GDP ratio
would decline to just under 27% by 2025.
