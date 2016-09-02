(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Ratings of
Asia Plus Group Holdings Public Company Limited (ASP) and
Finansia Syrus
Securities Public Company Limited (FSS) as follows:
- ASP's National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(tha)' with a
Stable Outlook
and National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
- FSS's National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(tha)' with a
Stable Outlook
and National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ASP's National Ratings reflect its strong domestic securities
franchise, which
the group operates through its securities arm, Asia Plus
Securities (ASPS).
Fitch assesses the group's overall credit profile due to the
high level of
operational and branding integration between ASP and its largest
operating
subsidiary ASPS. ASPS operates independently, without direct
commercial bank
partnerships, but Fitch expects the company to maintain large
brokerage and
investment banking market share. Its trading volume remains
relatively unscathed
despite the entry of new players in the last few years.
The agency expects the group's financial performance to remain
sound - supported
by better-than-sector average revenue diversification and
brokerage commission
rates. Its profitability remains stable, with an annualised ROE
of 13.7% in 1H16
(1H15: 15.4%), despite a competitive brokerage business
landscape. The group's
leverage is also satisfactory, with an equity/asset ratio of
48.9% at end-June
2016 (end-2015: 57.1%).
FSS's National Ratings reflect its moderately strong domestic
brokerage
franchise, less-diversified business model and solid capital and
liquidity
position. FSS had a strong market share of 5.6% in 1H16 in terms
of stock-market
trading value, ranking third overall. However, its average
trading fee has been
declining due to increased online trading, for which the
commission rate is
significantly lower than when a trade is executed by marketing
staff.
FSS's changing revenue structure and heavy competition will
continue to put
pressure on the company's operating performance. Nevertheless,
FSS has a strong
capital position, with an equity/asset ratio of 47.1% at
end-June 2016, and
reasonably liquid asset buffers commensurate with the risks
entailed by its
business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A worsening of ASP's and FSS's key financial performance ratios,
either from
lower profitability or aggressive asset-growth, which deviate
from industry
trends, could put downward pressure on the companies' ratings.
A rating upgrade may be considered if ASP and FSS show improved
key financial
metrics through a number of industry cycles without compromising
their
balance-sheet strengths and risk profiles and maintaining or
strengthening their
franchises.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Jackerin Jeeradit (ASP)
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (FSS)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
