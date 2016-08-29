(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hua
Han Health
Industry Holdings Limited's (Hua Han) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating, and the rating on its
USD150m senior
notes due 2019 to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The rating remains on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN), where it was placed on 16 August 2016. The recovery
ratings for the
senior unsecured rating and the rating of its USD150m senior
notes are 'RR4'.
The weakness in Hua Han's internal controls constrains its
ratings to the 'B'
category and Fitch believes uncertainty about its financial
statements will only
be adequately addressed after it publishes its audited results
for the financial
year ended June 2016 (FY16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Internal Control Weakness: The downgrade reflects the weakness
of Hua Han's
internal controls, which was evident in the company's delays in
responding to
allegations that it had inflated its revenue and cash balance.
Furthermore,
Fitch believes Hua Han's explanation of the CNY405m prepayment
to its supplier,
Guizhou Shunzhi Trade Co., Ltd. (Guizhou Shunzhi) points to
weakness in its
equipment procurement process, which is more consistent with
companies rated at
the 'B' category.
Hua Han did not clearly explain what its business relationship
with Guizhou
Shunzhi is. The company also did not clarify why a small general
equipment
trading vendor was always chosen for rather complex equipment
procurement and
why payments for the equipment were made years in advance
without a transparent
process for when the equipment manufacturers were paid.
Audited Reports to Provide Clarity: Hua Han is required to
publish its audited
financial statements by 30 September 2016, the deadline for Hong
Kong-listed
companies with fiscal years ended 30 June 2016. An unqualified
audited report
released in a timely manner should address most of the issues
raised in the
report by Hong Kong-based Emerson Analytics Co. Ltd. about the
company's revenue
and asset fair value.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hua Han
include:
- Capex to be HKD800m in FY16, HKD2bn in FY17, HKD1.5bn in FY18
- 10% annual growth for hospital revenue under supply chain
management business
- Stable gross margins for pharmaceutical sales and supply chain
management
- Revenue from new bio-technical products to be HKD350m-HKD550m
in FY17-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN after Hua Han publishes its
audited reports on
or before 30 September 2016. The RWN will likely be removed and
the ratings
affirmed at current levels in the event of an unqualified
auditor opinion.
Any material restatement of Hua Han's historical financial
statements, delays in
the announcement of its audited FY16 results, or the auditors
giving a qualified
opinion to the audited reports may result in further negative
rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst/]
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
