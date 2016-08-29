(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited's (Hua Han) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating, and the rating on its USD150m senior notes due 2019 to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The rating remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), where it was placed on 16 August 2016. The recovery ratings for the senior unsecured rating and the rating of its USD150m senior notes are 'RR4'. The weakness in Hua Han's internal controls constrains its ratings to the 'B' category and Fitch believes uncertainty about its financial statements will only be adequately addressed after it publishes its audited results for the financial year ended June 2016 (FY16). KEY RATING DRIVERS Internal Control Weakness: The downgrade reflects the weakness of Hua Han's internal controls, which was evident in the company's delays in responding to allegations that it had inflated its revenue and cash balance. Furthermore, Fitch believes Hua Han's explanation of the CNY405m prepayment to its supplier, Guizhou Shunzhi Trade Co., Ltd. (Guizhou Shunzhi) points to weakness in its equipment procurement process, which is more consistent with companies rated at the 'B' category. Hua Han did not clearly explain what its business relationship with Guizhou Shunzhi is. The company also did not clarify why a small general equipment trading vendor was always chosen for rather complex equipment procurement and why payments for the equipment were made years in advance without a transparent process for when the equipment manufacturers were paid. Audited Reports to Provide Clarity: Hua Han is required to publish its audited financial statements by 30 September 2016, the deadline for Hong Kong-listed companies with fiscal years ended 30 June 2016. An unqualified audited report released in a timely manner should address most of the issues raised in the report by Hong Kong-based Emerson Analytics Co. Ltd. about the company's revenue and asset fair value. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hua Han include: - Capex to be HKD800m in FY16, HKD2bn in FY17, HKD1.5bn in FY18 - 10% annual growth for hospital revenue under supply chain management business - Stable gross margins for pharmaceutical sales and supply chain management - Revenue from new bio-technical products to be HKD350m-HKD550m in FY17-FY19 RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to resolve the RWN after Hua Han publishes its audited reports on or before 30 September 2016. The RWN will likely be removed and the ratings affirmed at current levels in the event of an unqualified auditor opinion. Any material restatement of Hua Han's historical financial statements, delays in the announcement of its audited FY16 results, or the auditors giving a qualified opinion to the audited reports may result in further negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst/] Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010927 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.