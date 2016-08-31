(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) China Resources Land Ltd's (CR Land; BBB+/Stable) latest results support the ratings on the homebuilder, Fitch Ratings says. CR Land has maintained strong contracted sales growth, which is likely to accelerate when its parent, China Resources Holdings (CRH), completes its planned asset injections. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, increased to 19.7% at end-June 2016 from 15.9% at end-2015, but remained at the lower end of that of Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders. CR Land's contracted sales increased by 31% yoy to CNY64bn in the first seven months of 2016. The company remained prudent in land acquisitions, with spending flat at CNY18.4bn on an attributable basis. The company targets good locations in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and maximises operating cash flow from property development to support the expansion of its investment property portfolio. CR Land kept average land acquisition cost low in 1H16. For example, the company in a government land auction in January 2016 paid CNY3.5bn for a parcel in Jing'an, Shanghai, which works out to CNY38,020 per square metre (sqm) of gross floor area (GFA). A land parcel in the same district was sold at CNY100,000 per sqm at an auction in August 2016. The addition to its land bank at below NAV and market price will boost CR Land's margin for these new project to above 30%. CR Land's business profile is further strengthened by the operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of CRH. The CRH assets will add about 0.74 million sqm of GFA to CR Land's land bank, including a high-end residential complex in Shenzhen Bay and 23 car parks across Tier-2 cities. This transaction, for which CR Land will pay CNY8.8bn (including repayment of CNY2.6bn shareholder's loan), will provide high-quality land in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and immediately generate CNY6bn of contracted sales in 2016 and about CNY50m in annual recurring rental. The consideration for the asset injection and land premium in 1H16 are well within Fitch's estimate of full-year land expenditure of CNY50bn. Furthermore, the assets were injected at a 30.3% discount to the adjusted NAV, which dovetails with CRH's continued support to CR Land in preparing prime land and large parcels for eventual development. In the current high land-cost environment, CR Land's ability to secure sites in city centres outside of government land auctions, where prices tend to be high due to fierce competition, demonstrates the benefits of being a state-owned company. Recurring rental income from investment properties and hotel revenue increased 13.6% yoy to HKD3.5bn in 1H16. Occupancy at CR Land's malls that opened after 2014 significantly improved, with most of them achieving occupancy of above 90%. We expect the recurring income interest coverage - as measured by recurring rental income EBITDA to gross interest paid - to gradually improve to above 1.0x by 2018 from the estimated 0.7x in 1H16. Contact Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Fiona Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9909 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.