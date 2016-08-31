(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) China Resources Land Ltd's (CR
Land; BBB+/Stable)
latest results support the ratings on the homebuilder, Fitch
Ratings says. CR
Land has maintained strong contracted sales growth, which is
likely to
accelerate when its parent, China Resources Holdings (CRH),
completes its
planned asset injections. Leverage, as measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory,
increased to 19.7% at end-June 2016 from 15.9% at end-2015, but
remained at the
lower end of that of Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders.
CR Land's contracted sales increased by 31% yoy to CNY64bn in
the first seven
months of 2016. The company remained prudent in land
acquisitions, with spending
flat at CNY18.4bn on an attributable basis. The company targets
good locations
in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and maximises operating cash flow
from property
development to support the expansion of its investment property
portfolio.
CR Land kept average land acquisition cost low in 1H16. For
example, the company
in a government land auction in January 2016 paid CNY3.5bn for a
parcel in
Jing'an, Shanghai, which works out to CNY38,020 per square metre
(sqm) of gross
floor area (GFA). A land parcel in the same district was sold at
CNY100,000 per
sqm at an auction in August 2016. The addition to its land bank
at below NAV and
market price will boost CR Land's margin for these new project
to above 30%.
CR Land's business profile is further strengthened by the
operational benefits
it enjoys as a core subsidiary of CRH. The CRH assets will add
about 0.74
million sqm of GFA to CR Land's land bank, including a high-end
residential
complex in Shenzhen Bay and 23 car parks across Tier-2 cities.
This transaction,
for which CR Land will pay CNY8.8bn (including repayment of
CNY2.6bn
shareholder's loan), will provide high-quality land in Tier-1
and Tier-2 cities
and immediately generate CNY6bn of contracted sales in 2016 and
about CNY50m in
annual recurring rental. The consideration for the asset
injection and land
premium in 1H16 are well within Fitch's estimate of full-year
land expenditure
of CNY50bn.
Furthermore, the assets were injected at a 30.3% discount to the
adjusted NAV,
which dovetails with CRH's continued support to CR Land in
preparing prime land
and large parcels for eventual development. In the current high
land-cost
environment, CR Land's ability to secure sites in city centres
outside of
government land auctions, where prices tend to be high due to
fierce
competition, demonstrates the benefits of being a state-owned
company.
Recurring rental income from investment properties and hotel
revenue increased
13.6% yoy to HKD3.5bn in 1H16. Occupancy at CR Land's malls that
opened after
2014 significantly improved, with most of them achieving
occupancy of above 90%.
We expect the recurring income interest coverage - as measured
by recurring
rental income EBITDA to gross interest paid - to gradually
improve to above 1.0x
by 2018 from the estimated 0.7x in 1H16.
