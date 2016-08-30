(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 30 (Fitch) Iceland's latest move towards removing
capital
controls continues the steady progress made in implementing the
liberalisation
strategy set out in June 2015, Fitch Ratings says. This process
has been credit
positive for the Icelandic sovereign, and further capital
control liberalisation
would improve the business environment, allowing Icelandic
households and
businesses to diversify their investments. Moving towards
unrestricted capital
flows still presents risks, although there are mitigants.
The Icelandic government introduced a bill on 19 August that
would phase in
provisions for outward FDI (subject to Central Bank of Iceland
approval) and let
individuals invest up to ISK100m in securities outside Iceland
and purchase one
piece of real estate per year, among other measures. Other
restrictions, such as
those on transfers of bank deposits, will be eased from 1
January 2017.
The measures mean that "capital controls should not place
substantial
restrictions on most individuals" and requests for exemptions
should fall by
50%-65%, Iceland's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs
said. This step
follows June's foreign currency auction where the CBI offered
non-resident
holders of ISK assets 'locked in' by capital controls the chance
to unwind their
positions by exchanging ISK assets for FX at a discount on the
onshore exchange
rate. The CBI said that total offers to buy ISK83bn were
accepted.
The announcement of a detailed, credible policy for lifting
capital controls,
with implementation contingent on avoiding excessive
balance-of-payments
pressures, was an important driver of our upgrade of Iceland's
sovereign rating
to BBB+/Stable in July 2015. The authorities have adhered to the
plan, for
example securing agreements with the estates of the failed
Icelandic banks. This
greatly reduced potential balance-of-payments and exchange rate
risks arising
from currency mismatches between the estates' assets and
creditor claims.
Risks associated with the potential acceleration in capital
flows cannot be
discounted, but we think these have eased as the liberalisation
strategy has
been implemented. Net external debt is still high compared to
other 'BBB'
category sovereigns, but current account surpluses (largely due
to tourism and
fish export earnings and low import prices), and central bank
buying of FX to
bolster reserves and in response to ISK appreciation mean
reserves have risen to
around 30% of GDP; this provides a substantial buffer. Stress
tests published by
the CBI indicate that in case of substantial outflows, up to
ISK285bn (around
12% of GDP) of residents' assets may be invested overseas over
the next two
years.
In conjunction with the currency auction, the Icelandic
authorities introduced a
special reserve requirement on capital inflows, to deter
excessive inflows
driven by the interest rate differential between Iceland and
other developed
markets. Low import prices and an appreciating krona have
contained inflation
and the CBI's decision to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 5.25%
on 24 August
suggests that risks to macroeconomic stability from strong
growth and high
labour costs are lower than previously thought - although the
central bank said
that the "imbalances and the uncertainty associated with capital
account
liberalisation argue for caution in interest rate setting."
Contact:
Alex Muscatelli
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Iceland
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.