(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xi'an
Municipal
Infrastructure Construction Investment Group Corporation, Ltd.
(XICI) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned XICI's proposed senior
unsecured US dollar
notes an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The offshore notes will
be issued by
XICI directly.
The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of XICI. The net proceeds will be
used for general
corporate purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Xi'an Municipality: The ratings of XICI are
credit-linked to, but not
equalised with, Fitch's assessment of the creditworthiness of
Xi'an
Municipality. The link reflects strong government control and
oversight of XICI,
the company's integration with the government budget, strategic
importance of
XICI, and moderate legal ties with the municipality. These
factors result in a
high likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed, from the
municipality.
Therefore, XICI is classified as a credit-linked public-sector
entity under
Fitch's criteria.
Xi'an's Creditworthiness: Xi'an Municipality's gross regional
product (GRP)
growth rate in the last three years was above the national
growth rate. Its GRP
was also above the average of China's 32 provincial capital
cities and
semi-provincial cities. Xi'an Municipality's debt is high, but
the risks are
mitigated by growing fiscal performance, and significant profits
from and
marketable shares in its state-owned enterprises.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: XICI is the largest
public sector
entity and the primary public service provider in Xi'an
Municipality. It is the
leading distributor of piped gas in Xi'an, with exclusive
distribution rights in
four districts and parts of two other districts in the city's 10
districts. It
also controls about 75% of Xi'an's heat supply market and
approximately 30% of
the gas stations in Xi'an. XICI also supports the provision of
70% of Xi'an
public transportation.
Control Attribute Stronger: XICI is controlled directly by Xi'an
Municipality.
XICI's financing plan and debt level are approved and closely
monitored by the
government. Also, XICI is requested to report its budget
performance on a
regular basis. Its board members, except for employee
representatives, are all
appointed by the government.
Government Integration Attribute Stronger: XICI expects about
CNY18.4bn of debt
to be replaced by municipal bonds issued by the Xi'an
Municipality in 2016 - a
significant share of which is consolidated in the government's
accounts. By
end-July 2016, about CNY4bn of debt has been replaced under this
arrangement. In
addition, XICI has been receiving fiscal support from the
government, such as
debt repayment reserve, subsidies and project funding, to
support XICI's role in
providing public transportation services and public
infrastructure construction.
Such subsidies amounted to CNY3bn in 2013, CNY4bn in 2014 and
CNY5bn in 2015.
Weak Standalone Entity Profile: In the past five years, XICI's
has made large
opex and capex, resulting in negative free cash flow and high
leverage. Its
ratio of gross debt to EBITDA was 25x-30x in the past three
years. Fitch
believes this trend will continue in the medium to long term,
driven by
continued infrastructure investments. The weak standalone credit
profile is
mitigated by its strong strategic links with the government and
the related
monetary and non-monetary government support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage With Xi'an Municipality: A stronger or more explicit
support commitment
from Xi'an Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
XICI.
Significant reduction of XICI's strategic importance, a dilution
in government
shareholding, and/or reduced government support, could result in
a downgrade.
Creditworthiness of Xi'an Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's
internal credit
view on Xi'an Municipality may trigger a positive rating action
on XICI.
Negative rating action on XICI could derive from deterioration
in the credit
profile of Xi'an Municipality, which could lower Fitch's
internal assessment of
the municipality's creditworthiness.
A rating action on XICI would lead to similar action on the
rating on the
proposed US dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 144299134
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010979
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.