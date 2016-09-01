(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the
one issued on 18
August 2016 to include the ratings on the sukuk that were
missing.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The
Outlook is
Stable. The issue ratings on Malaysia's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A-' and 'F1'. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'A' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
The Short-Term
Local-Currency IDR is also affirmed at 'F1'. The issue ratings
on Malaysia's
global sukuk trust certificates issued by Malaysia Sukuk Global
Berhad (MSGB)
have also been affirmed at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Malaysia's rating of 'A-' reflects its strong net external
creditor position,
real GDP growth that remains stronger than the median of 'A'
rated peers and a
current account that is still in surplus although it has been
narrowing.
Malaysia's economy has been slowing, but real GDP growth on
average is still
stronger that the 'A' median. The rating remains constrained by
structural
indicators that are weaker than the 'A' median, and federal
government debt and
deficit levels that are larger than some of its peers in the 'A'
rating
category.
The economy continues to slow and Fitch forecasts real GDP
growth of 4% in 2016,
down from 5% last year. However, on average real GDP growth
still remains
stronger than the 'A' median. Private consumption demand and
continued spending
on strategic projects by the government and state-owned
enterprises are likely
to support growth, countering some of the downside pressure from
weak external
demand.
Continued fiscal consolidation has supported stabilisation in
the federal
government debt and deficit ratios. However, as compared with
the 'A' medians,
the levels of government debt and deficits remain a weakness.
Fitch currently
expects the debt ratio to increase gradually over 2017-2018, but
still remain
below the authorities' self-imposed federal government debt
ceiling of 55% of
GDP. Fitch forecasts government debt to decline to less than 54%
of GDP at
end-2016 from 54.5% at end-2015. However, this forecast includes
the
authorities' plan to transfer close to MYR22bn (around 2% of
estimated 2016 GDP)
of federal government debt to the Public Sector Home Financing
Board. For 2016,
Fitch forecasts a slightly higher deficit of 3.2% of GDP
compared with the
authorities' target of 3.1%, mainly due to a less optimistic
growth outlook than
the authorities. Federal government guarantees have stabilised
at their 2013
levels and at end 2015 were at 15.4% of GDP.
Fitch forecasts Malaysia's net external creditor position to
remain in line with
the 'A' median at the end of 2016. The current-account surplus
has been
narrowing, but is likely to remain in a surplus of close to 1%
of GDP in 2016.
Fitch forecasts import growth to remain reasonably strong on
continued
investment spending, while exports are likely to remain subdued
because of weak
external demand. Portfolio flows and foreign-exchange reserves
have stabilised
since 3Q15 and Malaysia's external liquidity position remains
stronger than the
'A' median as measured by the reserve coverage of current
external payments and
Fitch's liquidity ratio.
Household debt remains high and has been growing, and the ratio
of household
debt to GDP was just under 90% of GDP at the end of 1Q16, up
from 86.8% at the
end of 2014. However, the pace of increase in household loans
has slowed to 6.2%
at end-June 2016 from 9.4% at the end of 2014. The high level of
household
indebtedness could pose a risk to the banking sector in the
event of an increase
in interest rates or an income or employment shock. However,
household balance
sheets remain healthy in aggregate, banking-sector asset quality
and
capitalisation levels are strong, and Malaysia's banking system
risk indicator
score is 'bbb', in line with those of Poland (A-/Stable) and
Israel
(A/Positive).
Malaysia's structural indicators - especially income levels and
standards of
governance - are weaker than many of its peers in the 'A' rating
category.
Malaysia scores especially low on political stability and voice
and
accountability in the World Bank's governance indicators.
Weakness in Malaysia's
governance standards is highlighted by the ongoing issues with
state-owned
investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which is
currently under
international investigation for charges of embezzlement of
funds. So far, there
is no discernible negative impact on economic policy-making, but
the agency
would be monitoring developments for any long-lasting impact
that this affair
could have on political stability, policy making or investor
confidence.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Malaysia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- Deterioration in political stability or governance that leads
to a weakening
of credibility of policy-making institutions.
- Deterioration in fiscal discipline and broader public finances
leading to
higher government debt and deficit ratios.
- A further weakening of the balance of payments that strains
domestic economic
and/or financial stability.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Sustained reductions in government debt ratios or contingent
liabilities.
- Narrowing of structural weaknesses relative to peers,
including GDP per capita
and governance standards.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
