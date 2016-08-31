(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'AAA'
rating on
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB;
A-/Stable/F1/bb+) public-sector
Pfandbriefe is not affected by the breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) increase
as a result of a minor error identification. The Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch identified a minor error in its cash flow analysis that
was conducted in
the June 2016 rating review. This increased NORD/LB's 'AAA'
breakeven OC to 19%
from 16.5% previously. The minor error has not affected the
rating because the
latest breakeven OC is at the same OC level Fitch had relied on
at the time of
the rating decision (19%).
The main constituent of NORD/LB's 19% breakeven OC continues to
be the cash-flow
valuation component (15.2%), up from 13.6% previously. The
increase comes from
the correction of inconsistencies in Fitch's cash flow
modelling.
The credit loss component remains unchanged at 3.7% since the
asset analysis has
not been modified.
The asset disposal loss component increased to 1.7% (0.9%
previously) because,
in a scenario where the source of covered bonds payment switches
to cover pool,
Fitch models more asset sales for timely payments of Pfandbriefe
as a result of
the corrected cash flow analysis.
