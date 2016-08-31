(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intact
Financial
Corporation's (Intact; Toronto: IFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A' and
senior unsecured debt at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Intact's property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries at
'AA-'. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Intact's ratings reflect its large market share and scale, very
strong reserve
position, and solid capitalization. Balanced against these
strengths is a
company that will likely continue to grow through acquisitions,
both from
insurance operations and insurance distribution, and these
acquisitions will add
goodwill to the balance sheet.
Intact is the largest private property/casualty insurer in
Canada and the number
one writer in British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, Nova
Scotia, and
Newfoundland & Labrador. This size and scale is consistent with
the 'AA' rating
category and has helped Intact generate strong profitability.
For first half
2016 (1H16), Intact had a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of
95.8%, up from
prior half-year result of 92.5%.
Embedded in 1H16 results are net pre-tax losses of $173 million
from the Fort
McMurray wildfire which cost the Canadian insurance industry
approximately $4.6
billion, according to Property Claim Service, making the Fort
McMurray fire the
costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. The calendar
year combined
ratio for 1H16 was 91.4% excluding the impact of Fort McMurray
losses.
The company's pretax operating income for 1H16 was CAD298
million, down
approximately CAD109 million from 1H15 due to the aforementioned
Fort McMurray
losses. Fitch notes that the Fort McMurray wildfire losses are
a tangible
demonstration of Intact's risk mitigation, as the largest
catastrophe event in
Canadian history happened and the company still produced an
underwriting profit
for the quarter.
Fitch believes the company has been prudent in setting reserve
levels and is
aided by the use of a Provision for Adverse Development (PfAD)
margin that is
used in setting reserve levels.
Intact's traditional capital metrics are strong and have been
stable for several
years. Operating leverage was 1.5x at 1H16. From a risk-based
perspective,
Intact's regulatory Minimum Capital Test (MCT) score was 212%
for 1H16, above
management's stated target of 170%, implying an excess capital
level of CAD813
million at the operating companies. Fitch believes management
will maintain
capital metrics in line with historical results.
Intact's financial leverage ratio was 20% 1H16, in line with
management's stated
target of 20%. Fixed-charge coverage was 7x, which, similar to
pretax operating
income, was lower than the prior year period. Due to its history
of acquisitions
Intact has almost CAD1.2 billion in goodwill on its balance
sheet with CAD573
million being generated from the 2011 purchase of AXA Canada.
Favorably the
acquisition has had time to mature; however, the large goodwill
balance is a
credit negative and makes tangible financial leverage, excluding
goodwill, 24%
at 1H16. We do note that the company currently trades at 2.3x
book value and had
debt/EBITDA of 1.8x as of 1H16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Capital adequacy and leverage measures consistent with 'AA'
sector credit
factors;
--Consistent and sustained financial performance with return on
equity in the
low- to mid-teens.
--Sustained favorable reserve trends;
--Sustained financial leverage below 20%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--An MCT below 170%;
--Sustained adverse reserve development of more than 3% of
prior-year
shareholder's equity;
--A material acquisition outside of the Canadian insurance
market;
--Sustained GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio below 7.0x or
financial leverage
above 25%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Intact Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--CAD250 million unsecured senior debt 5.41% due Sept. 3, 2019
'A-';
--CAD300 million unsecured senior debt 4.70% due Aug. 18, 2021
'A-';
--CAD250 million unsecured senior debt 3.77% due March 2, 2026
'A-';
--CAD250 million unsecured senior debt 6.40% due Nov. 23, 2039
'A-';
--CAD250 million unsecured senior debt 5.16% due June 16, 2042
'A-';
--CAD100 million unsecured senior debt 6.20% due July 8, 2061
'A-';
--CAD250 million 4.2% non-cumulative class A series 1 preferred
stock 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.2% non-cumulative class A series 3 preferred
stock 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a 'AA-' IFS Rating
and a Stable
Outlook:
--Intact Assurances Agricoles Inc.;
--Intact Insurance Company;
--Jevco Insurance Company;
--La Compagnie d'Assurances Belair Inc.;
--Nordic Insurance Company of Canada;
--Novex Insurance Company;
--Trafalgar Insurance Company of Canada.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011046
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.