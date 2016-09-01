(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Hysan
Development Company Limited's (Hysan) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on senior unsecured notes issued by Hysan
(MTN) Limited at
'BBB+'.
The rating affirmation is based on the stable performance of
Hysan's Hong Kong
investment property portfolio, and its prudent financial
management, which are
evident from its low leverage and robust coverage ratio. Hysan's
ratings are
constrained by its smaller scale compared with other Hong Kong
property
investment companies in the 'A' rating category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Recurring Rental Income: Hysan's mature investment
property portfolio
generates stable rental income (HKD3.4bn in 2015 and HKD3.5bn in
12 months to
June 2016) and was valued at HKD70bn at mid-2016. Fitch believes
its shopping
centres are more resilient because it caters to domestic
shoppers at a time when
mainland visitors are significantly declining. Foot traffic for
Hysan's retail
portfolio increased by around 5% in 1H16 compared with the same
period in 2015.
We expect the office leasing business to remain solid given
limited supply and
firm demand from China financial entities, especially for
Grade-A offices in
Hong Kong.
Clear Positioning of Each Hub: Hysan has different branding
strategies for each
of its retail properties - Hysan Place is aimed at the hip and
trendy, Lee
Gardens targets the luxury shopper and Lee Theatre is geared
towards mass
market, urban fashion and sporty lifestyle shoppers. Each hub
attracts a
different set of consumers and expands Hysan potential consumer
base for its
retail space.
Prudent Financial Management Continues: Hysan does not have
secured borrowings
on its balance sheet. It increased the portion of fixed-rate
debt in its total
borrowing to above 90% at end-2015 and end-June 2016, from 76%
at end-2014. It
also maintained a stable long maturity profile of 5.8 years at
end-June 2016
(end-2015: 6.3 years). Hysan's leverage, as measured by net
debt/investment
portfolio value, remained low at 3.3% at mid-2016 and 2.9% at
end-2015, down
from 4.1% at end- 2014. These metrics compare favourably with
those of its Hong
Kong peers. Fitch expects Hysan's leverage to stay at 4%-5% over
the next two to
three years.
Redevelopment on Track: The redevelopment of Sunning Plaza and
Sunning Court
(Lee Garden Three) started in early 2014. The approximately
460,000 square foot
redevelopment requires capex of HKD2.0bn-2.5bn and is expected
to be completed
in late-2017. Around HKD170m (about 5% of Hysan's total revenue)
of rental
income will be forgone a year during the redevelopment. Fitch
believes that the
Sunning redevelopment will have minimal impact on Hysan's strong
leverage and
coverage levels, which will continue to be underpinned by its
other
well-established properties.
The enhancement of facilities at Lee Garden One is also on track
and was
completed in 1H16, creating additional shop space of around
10,000 square feet.
The company will further improve access to the office and retail
areas by
building tunnels and footbridges between buildings in its Lee
Garden hub. The
renovation of parts of its residential property, Bamboo Grove,
is also ongoing,
leading to the drop in occupancy rate to 89% as of end-June 2016
from 97% as of
end-2014. However, the renovation barely affected the company's
overall
performance as the residential segment accounted for less than
10% of revenue in
last three years.
Scale Constrains Ratings: Hysan's ratings are constrained by its
smaller scale
compared with other Hong Kong property investment companies in
the 'A' rating
category. Hysan's investment property EBITDAR of HKD2.8bn in
2015 was much less
than Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (A/Stable) HKD7.8bn, Wharf
(Holdings)
Limited's (A-/Stable) HKD16.5bn and Sun Hung Kai Properties
Limited's (A/Stable)
HKD26.2bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low double-digit increase in rental reversion for office, and
low single-digit
increase for retail in 2016-2017;
- Occupancy rate of 96% for office, and 99% for retail and 89%
for residential
properties;
- Capex of HKD1.2bn-1.5bn to cover general maintenance capex and
redevelopment
of Lee Garden Three over the next two years;
- Lee Garden Three to open in 2018, with occupancy rates of 50%
for office and
33% for retail during the first year of operation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Sustained deterioration of investment property EBITDA/gross
interest coverage
below 4.0x (12 months to June 206: 14.5x; 2015:13.8x)
- Net debt/investment property asset value exceeding 30% on a
sustained basis
(1H16: 3.3%; 2015: 2.9%)
- Change in business mix away from investment property
Positive Rating Guidelines: Fitch does not envisage any positive
action. Hysan's
relatively small and geographically concentrated investment
property portfolio
poses a constraint to its credit rating.
