(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) China-based homebuilder Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd's (Sunshine 100, B-/Negative) ratings are still under pressure as its interim results show the company's sales turnover remained slow and profit margin was thin, Fitch Ratings says. In addition, cash flow from contracted sales in 1H16 barely met the company's construction needs, which resulted in further increases in net debt and leverage to meet other expenses. The company's property sales turnover, measured by the ratio of contracted sales to gross debt, was a slow 0.36x in 1H16, resulting in tight liquidity. Despite the 34% yoy increase in contracted sales to CNY4.3bn in 1H16, and low land premium of CNY91m, operating cash inflow is insufficient consider the company's large development expenditure, which according to management is around CNY6bn in 2016. To make up the shortfall, the company's net debt increased to CNY19bn at end-1H16 from CNY17bn at end-2015, leading to a further rise in leverage, measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, to 66% from 62%. The main mitigation for liquidity risk is the company's move to reduce short-term debt to CNY7bn at end-June 2016 and double the cash balance to CNY5bn. The gap remains significant and Fitch will closely monitor the company's refinancing ability and take action if there are any significant risks to the current debt being refinanced in the next 12 months. The refinancing risk is further increased as a large portion of Sunshine 100's projects are in secondary locations of Tier-2 cities or lower-tier cities, where turnover is slower and sales are less predictable. The company's gross profit margin continued to be subdued at below 20%, mainly due to the low average selling price of around CNY8,000 per square metre of its key projects, which are in secondary locations in lower-tier cities. The sharp drop of EBITDA margin to below 2% in 1H16 from 12% in 2015 was the result of an increase in selling expenses in line with contracted sales growth. Contact: Jenny Wenjun Huang Associate Director +852 62383819 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.